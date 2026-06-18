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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Indian Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule (IST): Discover the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 schedule with full fixtures, precise Indian Standard Time (IST) match timings, and Indian live streaming details

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 01:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zee Network provides comprehensive live coverage for Indian fans.
  • Group A, B matches feature Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico.
  • Early morning IST kick-offs demand active subscription packages.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule (IST): The FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 schedule provides football fans across India a magnificent selection of high profile group stage fixtures live from elite North American tournament venues. Dedicated local supporters can easily follow every single piece of action from the global competition on Friday through comprehensive domestic television broadcasts and high-definition digital streaming options right online now.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Fixtures: Schedule And Indian Timings (IST)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: This crucial opening Group B match kicks off at 00:30 AM IST at the Los Angeles Stadium in California, where both proud footballing sides desperately want a win.

Canada vs Qatar: The passionate co-hosts welcome Qatar to BC Place in Vancouver for this Group B encounter starting at 03:30 AM IST, with massive home crowd support expected throughout.

Mexico vs South Korea: This high-profile Group A clash begins at 06:30 AM IST at the historic Guadalajara Stadium, where both teams actively compete for the top spot in the group standings.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

Television Telecast Details: Indian football fans can watch the live broadcast of all matches on the prominent Zee television network, which provides complete coverage across all regional sports channels today.

Digital Streaming Options: The complete digital coverage of the tournament is accessible through the Zee5 digital platform, allowing passionate viewers to watch matches on mobile devices and smart televisions smoothly.

Viewing Preparations: Supporters must ensure their active subscription packages are sorted before the early morning kickoffs to enjoy entirely uninterrupted coverage of these crucial international football matches live.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Fixtures: Match Analysis

Group B Prospects: Switzerland rely heavily on their experienced midfield unit to break down a physical Bosnia defence that showed remarkable resilience during their opening tournament match last week.

Co-host Expectations: Canada aim to secure maximum group points on home soil to put themselves in a commanding position within Group B before facing tougher European opposition later on.

Group A Dynamics: Mexico look to continue their excellent clinical goalscoring form following their recent dominant victory at the Estadio Azteca as they transition to the Guadalajara Stadium next.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How can Indian football fans watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on June 19?

Indian fans can watch the live broadcast of all matches on the prominent Zee television network. Digital streaming is also available through the Zee5 digital platform.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches scheduled for June 19 and their Indian timings?

Three matches are scheduled: Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 00:30 AM IST, Canada vs Qatar at 03:30 AM IST, and Mexico vs South Korea at 06:30 AM IST.

Which venues will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on June 19?

The matches will be held at the Los Angeles Stadium, BC Place in Vancouver, and the Guadalajara Stadium.

Which TV network will broadcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in India?

The Zee television network provides complete coverage of all matches across its regional sports channels.

Is there a digital platform available for streaming the World Cup matches?

Yes, complete digital coverage is accessible through the Zee5 digital platform. This allows viewers to watch matches on mobile devices and smart televisions.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule
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