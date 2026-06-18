Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Zee Network provides comprehensive live coverage for Indian fans.

Group A, B matches feature Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico.

Early morning IST kick-offs demand active subscription packages.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Schedule (IST): The FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 schedule provides football fans across India a magnificent selection of high profile group stage fixtures live from elite North American tournament venues. Dedicated local supporters can easily follow every single piece of action from the global competition on Friday through comprehensive domestic television broadcasts and high-definition digital streaming options right online now.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Fixtures: Schedule And Indian Timings (IST)

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: This crucial opening Group B match kicks off at 00:30 AM IST at the Los Angeles Stadium in California, where both proud footballing sides desperately want a win.

Canada vs Qatar: The passionate co-hosts welcome Qatar to BC Place in Vancouver for this Group B encounter starting at 03:30 AM IST, with massive home crowd support expected throughout.

Mexico vs South Korea: This high-profile Group A clash begins at 06:30 AM IST at the historic Guadalajara Stadium, where both teams actively compete for the top spot in the group standings.

Broadcast and Live Streaming Information

Television Telecast Details: Indian football fans can watch the live broadcast of all matches on the prominent Zee television network, which provides complete coverage across all regional sports channels today.

Digital Streaming Options: The complete digital coverage of the tournament is accessible through the Zee5 digital platform, allowing passionate viewers to watch matches on mobile devices and smart televisions smoothly.

Viewing Preparations: Supporters must ensure their active subscription packages are sorted before the early morning kickoffs to enjoy entirely uninterrupted coverage of these crucial international football matches live.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 19 Fixtures: Match Analysis

Group B Prospects: Switzerland rely heavily on their experienced midfield unit to break down a physical Bosnia defence that showed remarkable resilience during their opening tournament match last week.

Co-host Expectations: Canada aim to secure maximum group points on home soil to put themselves in a commanding position within Group B before facing tougher European opposition later on.

Group A Dynamics: Mexico look to continue their excellent clinical goalscoring form following their recent dominant victory at the Estadio Azteca as they transition to the Guadalajara Stadium next.