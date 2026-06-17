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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Get the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule for June 18 in IST, including Portugal vs DR Congo live on ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports.

Reported By : Prateek Thakur | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four Group Stage fixtures and Portugal-DR Congo scheduled.
  • Zee Entertainment holds exclusive World Cup rights in India.
  • ZEE5 app streams; Unite8 Sports/DD Sports offer TV broadcasts.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: The global football tournament continues with four spectacular group stage fixtures scheduled across the various co-hosting nations on Thursday, June 18. Football fans in India can also look forward to an elite Group K opening clash featuring Portugal against DR Congo, which kicks off late on Wednesday, June 17, as the tournament schedule begins to gather pace.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Details

Zee Entertainment Enterprises holds the exclusive broadcasting rights across the Indian subcontinent, moving the global tournament away from previous network platforms for this cycle.

Digital viewers inside India can stream every single live match through the premium ZEE5 application by upgrading to the dedicated tournament access subscription pack.

Television viewers can access the extensive multilingual coverage by tuning into the newly launched premium linear channels, including Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2.

Public service broadcaster DD Sports will also provide completely free satellite coverage via DD Free Dish for the opening matches and the critical knockout stages.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Lionel Messi's Unpunished Stud-Up Challenge Sparks Controversy

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule

England vs Croatia

Tournament Group: Group L

Match Kickoff Time: 01:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas

Ghana vs Panama

Tournament Group: Group L

Match Kickoff Time: 04:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Toronto Stadium, Canada

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Tournament Group: Group K

Match Kickoff Time: 07:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Tournament Group: Group A

Match Kickoff Time: 09:30 PM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

Portugal vs DR Congo

Tournament Group: Group K

Match Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST (Wednesday, June 17)

Match Venue: Houston Stadium, Texas

Squad Training Updates

All squad management teams have successfully arrived at their designated North American training headquarters to conclude their physical preparations under strict security arrangements ahead of opening matchday.

These critical early group fixtures remain entirely vital for the participating nations attempting to secure early placement points before moving into the newly expanded knockout rounds next month.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How can football fans in India watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?

In India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises holds the exclusive broadcasting rights. Viewers can watch on premium linear channels like Unite8 Sports 1 and 2, or stream digitally via the ZEE5 application.

Where can I stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches digitally in India?

Digital viewers in India can stream every live match through the premium ZEE5 application. This requires upgrading to a dedicated tournament access subscription pack.

Will there be any free viewing options for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Yes, the public service broadcaster DD Sports will provide completely free satellite coverage. This will be available via DD Free Dish for the opening matches and the critical knockout stages.

How many group stage fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

There are four spectacular group stage fixtures scheduled for Thursday, June 18. These matches will take place across the various co-hosting nations.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Schedule FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule FIFA World Cup 2026 IST Timings
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