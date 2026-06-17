Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Four Group Stage fixtures and Portugal-DR Congo scheduled.

Zee Entertainment holds exclusive World Cup rights in India.

ZEE5 app streams; Unite8 Sports/DD Sports offer TV broadcasts.

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: The global football tournament continues with four spectacular group stage fixtures scheduled across the various co-hosting nations on Thursday, June 18. Football fans in India can also look forward to an elite Group K opening clash featuring Portugal against DR Congo, which kicks off late on Wednesday, June 17, as the tournament schedule begins to gather pace.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Details

Zee Entertainment Enterprises holds the exclusive broadcasting rights across the Indian subcontinent, moving the global tournament away from previous network platforms for this cycle.

Digital viewers inside India can stream every single live match through the premium ZEE5 application by upgrading to the dedicated tournament access subscription pack.

Television viewers can access the extensive multilingual coverage by tuning into the newly launched premium linear channels, including Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2.

Public service broadcaster DD Sports will also provide completely free satellite coverage via DD Free Dish for the opening matches and the critical knockout stages.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule

England vs Croatia

Tournament Group: Group L

Match Kickoff Time: 01:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas

Ghana vs Panama

Tournament Group: Group L

Match Kickoff Time: 04:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Toronto Stadium, Canada

Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Tournament Group: Group K

Match Kickoff Time: 07:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Czech Republic vs South Africa

Tournament Group: Group A

Match Kickoff Time: 09:30 PM IST (Thursday, June 18)

Match Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia

Portugal vs DR Congo

Tournament Group: Group K

Match Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST (Wednesday, June 17)

Match Venue: Houston Stadium, Texas

Squad Training Updates

All squad management teams have successfully arrived at their designated North American training headquarters to conclude their physical preparations under strict security arrangements ahead of opening matchday.

These critical early group fixtures remain entirely vital for the participating nations attempting to secure early placement points before moving into the newly expanded knockout rounds next month.