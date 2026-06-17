In India, Zee Entertainment Enterprises holds the exclusive broadcasting rights. Viewers can watch on premium linear channels like Unite8 Sports 1 and 2, or stream digitally via the ZEE5 application.
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings (IST) And Live Streaming Details
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: Get the complete FIFA World Cup 2026 match schedule for June 18 in IST, including Portugal vs DR Congo live on ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports.
- Four Group Stage fixtures and Portugal-DR Congo scheduled.
- Zee Entertainment holds exclusive World Cup rights in India.
- ZEE5 app streams; Unite8 Sports/DD Sports offer TV broadcasts.
FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule: The global football tournament continues with four spectacular group stage fixtures scheduled across the various co-hosting nations on Thursday, June 18. Football fans in India can also look forward to an elite Group K opening clash featuring Portugal against DR Congo, which kicks off late on Wednesday, June 17, as the tournament schedule begins to gather pace.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Streaming Details
Zee Entertainment Enterprises holds the exclusive broadcasting rights across the Indian subcontinent, moving the global tournament away from previous network platforms for this cycle.
Digital viewers inside India can stream every single live match through the premium ZEE5 application by upgrading to the dedicated tournament access subscription pack.
Television viewers can access the extensive multilingual coverage by tuning into the newly launched premium linear channels, including Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 2.
Public service broadcaster DD Sports will also provide completely free satellite coverage via DD Free Dish for the opening matches and the critical knockout stages.
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FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 Schedule
England vs Croatia
Tournament Group: Group L
Match Kickoff Time: 01:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)
Match Venue: Dallas Stadium, Texas
Ghana vs Panama
Tournament Group: Group L
Match Kickoff Time: 04:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)
Match Venue: Toronto Stadium, Canada
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Tournament Group: Group K
Match Kickoff Time: 07:30 AM IST (Thursday, June 18)
Match Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
Czech Republic vs South Africa
Tournament Group: Group A
Match Kickoff Time: 09:30 PM IST (Thursday, June 18)
Match Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia
Portugal vs DR Congo
Tournament Group: Group K
Match Kickoff Time: 10:30 PM IST (Wednesday, June 17)
Match Venue: Houston Stadium, Texas
Squad Training Updates
All squad management teams have successfully arrived at their designated North American training headquarters to conclude their physical preparations under strict security arrangements ahead of opening matchday.
These critical early group fixtures remain entirely vital for the participating nations attempting to secure early placement points before moving into the newly expanded knockout rounds next month.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How can football fans in India watch the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Where can I stream the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches digitally in India?
Digital viewers in India can stream every live match through the premium ZEE5 application. This requires upgrading to a dedicated tournament access subscription pack.
Will there be any free viewing options for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?
Yes, the public service broadcaster DD Sports will provide completely free satellite coverage. This will be available via DD Free Dish for the opening matches and the critical knockout stages.
How many group stage fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at the FIFA World Cup 2026?
There are four spectacular group stage fixtures scheduled for Thursday, June 18. These matches will take place across the various co-hosting nations.