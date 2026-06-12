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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Julian Quinones Recreates Tshabalala's Iconic FIFA World Cup Celebration After Historic Goal

WATCH: Julian Quinones Recreates Tshabalala's Iconic FIFA World Cup Celebration After Historic Goal

Mexico's Julian Quinones paid tribute to Siphiwe Tshabalala by recreating his iconic celebration after scoring FIFA World Cup 2026's first goal.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Quiñones scored 2026 FIFA World Cup's first goal.
  • His celebration replicated Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous 2010 dance.
  • Mexico won 2-0, an eventful match with three red cards.

Quinones FIFA World Cup celebration: FIFA World Cups have produced countless unforgettable moments, but few remain as universally cherished as Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous celebration after scoring for South Africa against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 edition. The goal itself was memorable, but it was the joyous dance that followed, accompanied by Peter Drury's iconic ''goal Bafana Bafana'' commentary, that cemented the moment in football folklore.

Sixteen years later, that celebration made an unexpected return on the World Cup stage. Mexico forward Julian Quinones paid tribute to the legendary moment after scoring the opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 against South Africa. Check it out:

Tshabalala's celebration came to symbolise not only a goal but also the significance of Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Against a backdrop of roaring supporters and the unmistakable sound of vuvuzelas, the moment became one of the defining images of the 2010 tournament.

Quinones reviving the celebration all these years later served as a reminder of the lasting impact that moment continues to have on football culture.

Quinones Opens Scoring At FIFA World Cup 2026

The Mexican forward also ensured his name would be written into World Cup history for another reason. With the match still in its early stages, Mexico capitalised on a defensive error from South Africa. Erik Lira won possession near the box, quickly creating an opportunity for the hosts.

The ball eventually broke kindly for Quinones near the edge of the penalty area. Showing sharp reactions, he seized the chance and fired his effort through the goalkeeper's legs to become the first goalscorer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The strike sparked huge celebrations inside Estadio Azteca and gave Mexico complete control of the contest.

Check Out: Estadio Azteca Erupts As Julian Quinones Smashes FIFA World Cup 2026's First Goal

Mexico Seal Victory In Eventful Opener

Mexico continued to dictate proceedings after taking the lead and eventually doubled their advantage through experienced striker Raul Jimenez.

The veteran forward rose well inside the box and powered home a header to make it 2-0, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

The encounter was not short of drama elsewhere. South Africa had two players sent off during the contest, significantly hampering their hopes of mounting a comeback. Mexico also finished the match with 10 men after a late red card in stoppage time.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What famous celebration did Julian Quinones recreate at the 2026 World Cup?

Julian Quinones revived Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic celebration from the 2010 FIFA World Cup. He performed it after scoring the opening goal of the 2026 tournament.

Who scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Mexico forward Julian Quinones scored the first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026. He netted against South Africa in the opening match at Estadio Azteca.

Why was Siphiwe Tshabalala's 2010 World Cup celebration significant?

Tshabalala's celebration symbolized Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time. It became one of the defining images of the 2010 tournament.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jun 2026 07:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Julian Quinones
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