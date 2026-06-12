Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Quiñones scored 2026 FIFA World Cup's first goal.

His celebration replicated Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous 2010 dance.

Mexico won 2-0, an eventful match with three red cards.

Quinones FIFA World Cup celebration: FIFA World Cups have produced countless unforgettable moments, but few remain as universally cherished as Siphiwe Tshabalala's famous celebration after scoring for South Africa against Mexico in the opening match of the 2010 edition. The goal itself was memorable, but it was the joyous dance that followed, accompanied by Peter Drury's iconic ''goal Bafana Bafana'' commentary, that cemented the moment in football folklore.

Sixteen years later, that celebration made an unexpected return on the World Cup stage. Mexico forward Julian Quinones paid tribute to the legendary moment after scoring the opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 against South Africa. Check it out:

🚨🚨| In 2010, Siphiwe Tshabalala scored the first goal of the World Cup against Mexico and celebrated with one of the most iconic celebrations. 🇿🇦



16 years later, Julián Quiñones scored the first goal of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa... and celebrated the exact same… — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) June 11, 2026

Tshabalala's celebration came to symbolise not only a goal but also the significance of Africa hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time. Against a backdrop of roaring supporters and the unmistakable sound of vuvuzelas, the moment became one of the defining images of the 2010 tournament.

Quinones reviving the celebration all these years later served as a reminder of the lasting impact that moment continues to have on football culture.

Quinones Opens Scoring At FIFA World Cup 2026

The Mexican forward also ensured his name would be written into World Cup history for another reason. With the match still in its early stages, Mexico capitalised on a defensive error from South Africa. Erik Lira won possession near the box, quickly creating an opportunity for the hosts.

The ball eventually broke kindly for Quinones near the edge of the penalty area. Showing sharp reactions, he seized the chance and fired his effort through the goalkeeper's legs to become the first goalscorer of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The strike sparked huge celebrations inside Estadio Azteca and gave Mexico complete control of the contest.

Check Out: Estadio Azteca Erupts As Julian Quinones Smashes FIFA World Cup 2026's First Goal

Mexico Seal Victory In Eventful Opener

Mexico continued to dictate proceedings after taking the lead and eventually doubled their advantage through experienced striker Raul Jimenez.

The veteran forward rose well inside the box and powered home a header to make it 2-0, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

The encounter was not short of drama elsewhere. South Africa had two players sent off during the contest, significantly hampering their hopes of mounting a comeback. Mexico also finished the match with 10 men after a late red card in stoppage time.