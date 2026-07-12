Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina led early; Switzerland equalized in second half.

Julian Alvarez scored decisive 112th-minute goal, regaining lead.

Lautaro Martinez sealed 3-1 victory, sending Argentina forward.

Julian Alvarez Goal: Argentina found themselves locked in another tense FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout battle before Julian Alvarez produced a moment of brilliance to send the defending champions into the semi-finals. With Switzerland refusing to back down despite playing with 10 men, the Atletico Madrid forward unleashed a spectacular long-range strike in extra time to put Lionel Scaloni's side back in front and pave the way for a 3-1 victory. Check it out:

Julian Alvarez winning goal in Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal game pic.twitter.com/innFIZztnu July 12, 2026

The stunning finish ultimately proved to be the defining moment of a fiercely contested quarter-final.

Alvarez Produces Moment Of Magic

Argentina had struggled to break down Switzerland's disciplined defensive setup for much of the evening.

Although Alexis Mac Allister had given La Albiceleste an early lead in the 10th minute by heading home Lionel Messi's corner, the Swiss fought back through Dan Ndoye in the second half to level the scores.

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Even after Switzerland were reduced to 10 men, Argentina found it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities.

Gregor Kobel and his defenders repeatedly frustrated Messi and company, forcing the South Americans to remain patient deep into extra time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 112th minute. Receiving the ball just outside the penalty area, Alvarez curled a magnificent effort beyond Kobel and into the corner of the net, giving the Swiss goalkeeper no chance.

Lautaro Adds The Finishing Touch

The spectacular goal effectively ended Switzerland's resistance. Chasing an equaliser with a player less, the Swiss left gaps at the back as they pushed forward in desperation.

Argentina took full advantage, launching a swift counter-attack that ended with Lautaro Martinez adding a third goal to put the result beyond doubt.

Alvarez's wonder strike not only secured Argentina's place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals but also ensured the reigning champions kept their title defence alive.

Lionel Messi and his teammates will now shift their focus to a blockbuster last-four showdown against England as they move one step closer to another appearance in the FIFA World Cup final.