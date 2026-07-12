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English NewsSportsFootballJude Bellingham Delivers Again! England Fight Back To End Norway's FIFA World Cup Dream

Jude Bellingham Delivers Again! England Fight Back To End Norway's FIFA World Cup Dream

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 after extra time, booking a FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 06:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Norway scored first; Jude Bellingham equalized before half-time.
  • Norway's goal disallowed; Bellingham scored winner in extra time.
  • England beat Norway 2-1, reaching World Cup semi-finals.

England vs Norway FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham produced another match-winning display as England recovered from an early setback to defeat Norway 2-1 after extra time and secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The Real Madrid midfielder scored in both halves of the contest, inspiring the Three Lions to a dramatic comeback after Andreas Schjelderup had fired Norway ahead in an entertaining quarter-final clash. Thomas Tuchel's side had to dig deep against a spirited Norwegian team before eventually sealing victory and keeping their hopes of lifting the World Cup alive.

Norway Strike First But England Hit Back

England struggled to settle during the opening stages and Norway looked the more threatening side. Erling Haaland tested Jordan Pickford with a header before the breakthrough finally arrived in the 36th minute.

Schjelderup found the net with a clever finish that crept in off the far post, handing Norway a deserved advantage.

England responded just before the interval when Bellingham surged into the penalty area before calmly beating the goalkeeper to restore parity.

Harry Kane thought he had completed the turnaround moments later, but his effort was ruled out for offside, leaving the sides level at the break.

Bellingham's Brace Sends England Through

The second half produced chances at both ends. Norway believed they had regained the lead through Torbjorn Heggem, only for VAR to disallow the goal after Erling Haaland was judged to have pushed Elliot Anderson in the build-up.

Kristoffer Ajer then rattled the crossbar as England survived another anxious moment before the match headed into extra time.

The decisive moment finally arrived when substitute Morgan Rogers unleashed a powerful effort that goalkeeper Orjan Nyland failed to hold.

Bellingham reacted quickest to the rebound, firing home from close range to complete his brace and send England into the last four.

England will now await the winner of the quarter-final between defending champions Argentina and Switzerland, with a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final just one victory away.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the England vs Norway match?

England defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. This secured their place in the semi-finals.

Who scored for England in their victory over Norway?

Jude Bellingham scored both of England's goals, including the match-winner in extra time. His brace led the Three Lions to a dramatic comeback.

Who scored Norway's goal in the quarter-final?

Andreas Schjelderup scored Norway's opening goal in the 36th minute. His clever finish gave Norway a temporary lead against England.

Who will England play in the semi-finals?

England will face the winner of the quarter-final match between defending champions Argentina and Switzerland. A place in the final is one victory away.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham Harry Kane
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