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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Jonathan Tah Skies Penalty As Germany Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH: Jonathan Tah Skies Penalty As Germany Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Jonathan Tah's missed spot kick proved decisive as Paraguay stunned Germany in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 penalty shootout.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Germany exit FIFA World Cup 2026 after penalty shootout loss.
  • Jonathan Tah's decisive penalty miss sealed Germany's fate.
  • Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade also failed to convert penalties.

Jonathan Tah Penalty Miss: Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after Jonathan Tah's decisive penalty miss. The four-time world champions were edged out 4-3 in a dramatic sudden-death shootout despite entering the contest as overwhelming favourites. During the penalty shootout, German defender Jonathan Tah's effort sailed high over the crossbar and into the stands, allowing Paraguay's Jose Canale to calmly convert the winning penalty and send his country into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Check it out:

Germany Falter From The Spot

The shootout quickly tilted in Paraguay's favour after Kai Havertz's opening penalty was brilliantly kept out by goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Germany's problems deepened when Nick Woltemade also failed to beat the Paraguayan shot-stopper, who guessed correctly once again.

Also Check: Brazil Break Japanese Hearts! Martinelli's Late Winner Keeps Selecao Alive In FIFA World Cup 2026

Despite veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer producing two saves to keep Germany alive, the Europeans were left with no room for further error. Jonathan Tah stepped up knowing his side needed to score to stay in the contest, but the defender blazed his effort well over the bar, leaving Paraguay one successful kick away from a famous victory.

Jose Canale made no mistake, firing home the winning penalty to spark emotional celebrations among the South American players and supporters.

Paraguay Punish Germany's Misses

The result capped a remarkable defensive performance from Paraguay, who frustrated Germany throughout the 120 minutes. Although Julian Nagelsmann's side dominated possession for long spells, they found it difficult to break down a disciplined Paraguayan backline.

Paraguay had stunned Germany just before half-time by taking the lead against the run of play, only for Kai Havertz to equalise after the interval with a well-placed header from Florian Wirtz's cross.

Germany believed they had completed the comeback late in normal time when Jonathan Tah found the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled the goal out. Waldemar Anton was adjudged to have fouled Orlando Gill in the build-up, forcing the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

The dramatic shootout ensured Paraguay booked their place in the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of France versus Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4. For Germany, however, another FIFA World Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Germany's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Germany was eliminated after a 4-3 penalty shootout loss to Paraguay. Jonathan Tah missed the decisive penalty, sending his effort high over the bar.

Who missed the crucial penalty for Germany?

German defender Jonathan Tah missed the decisive penalty, blazing his shot high over the crossbar. This allowed Jose Canale to score Paraguay's winning kick.

How did the penalty shootout progress for Germany?

Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade's initial penalties were saved by Orlando Gill. Despite Manuel Neuer's two saves, Tah's miss ultimately ended Germany's campaign.

Were there any disallowed goals during the match?

Yes, Jonathan Tah scored a goal that was ruled out by VAR. The decision was made because Waldemar Anton fouled Orlando Gill in the build-up.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Germany Vs Paraguay
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