WATCH: Jonathan Tah Skies Penalty As Germany Crash Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Germany exit FIFA World Cup 2026 after penalty shootout loss.

Jonathan Tah's decisive penalty miss sealed Germany's fate.

Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade also failed to convert penalties.

Jonathan Tah Penalty Miss: Germany's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a heartbreaking end after Jonathan Tah's decisive penalty miss. The four-time world champions were edged out 4-3 in a dramatic sudden-death shootout despite entering the contest as overwhelming favourites. During the penalty shootout, German defender Jonathan Tah's effort sailed high over the crossbar and into the stands, allowing Paraguay's Jose Canale to calmly convert the winning penalty and send his country into the FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Check it out:

Jonathan Tah with his best gabriel impression pic.twitter.com/jmmbLQC9rR June 29, 2026

Germany Falter From The Spot

The shootout quickly tilted in Paraguay's favour after Kai Havertz's opening penalty was brilliantly kept out by goalkeeper Orlando Gill. Germany's problems deepened when Nick Woltemade also failed to beat the Paraguayan shot-stopper, who guessed correctly once again.

Also Check: Brazil Break Japanese Hearts! Martinelli's Late Winner Keeps Selecao Alive In FIFA World Cup 2026

Despite veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer producing two saves to keep Germany alive, the Europeans were left with no room for further error. Jonathan Tah stepped up knowing his side needed to score to stay in the contest, but the defender blazed his effort well over the bar, leaving Paraguay one successful kick away from a famous victory.

Jose Canale made no mistake, firing home the winning penalty to spark emotional celebrations among the South American players and supporters.

Paraguay Punish Germany's Misses

The result capped a remarkable defensive performance from Paraguay, who frustrated Germany throughout the 120 minutes. Although Julian Nagelsmann's side dominated possession for long spells, they found it difficult to break down a disciplined Paraguayan backline.

Paraguay had stunned Germany just before half-time by taking the lead against the run of play, only for Kai Havertz to equalise after the interval with a well-placed header from Florian Wirtz's cross.

Germany believed they had completed the comeback late in normal time when Jonathan Tah found the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled the goal out. Waldemar Anton was adjudged to have fouled Orlando Gill in the build-up, forcing the match into extra time and eventually penalties.

The dramatic shootout ensured Paraguay booked their place in the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of France versus Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4. For Germany, however, another FIFA World Cup campaign ended in bitter disappointment.