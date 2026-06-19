Jonathan David Hat-Trick Fires Canada To Historic First FIFA World Cup Win Over Qatar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Canada secured a dominant 6-0 victory against Qatar.

Jonathan David's hat-trick was historic, inspiring Canada's win.

Two red cards reduced Qatar to nine players.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada vs Qatar: Canada moved a step closer to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages after producing a dominant display against Qatar, thrashing them 6-0. Inspired by a sensational hat-trick from Jonathan David, the tournament co-hosts recorded the first World Cup victory in their history and now sit in a strong position with four points from two matches. The Canadian side rose to the occasion in front of a passionate home crowd, delivering an attacking performance that overwhelmed a Qatar team reduced to nine men by the end of the contest.

Canada Make Fast Start In Front Of Home Crowd

While several players contributed to the emphatic win, the night ultimately belonged to David, whose goalscoring heroics etched his name into the history books.

The atmosphere inside BC Place reflected coach Jesse Marsch's pre-match call for supporters and players to make life difficult for the opposition.

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The breakthrough arrived through Cyle Larin, who reacted quickest to convert a rebound and give the hosts an early advantage. David then produced one of the standout moments of the match, unleashing a powerful volley that flew beyond goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada.

Qatar's task became increasingly difficult as the first half progressed. Homan Ahmed was shown a red card after bringing down Tajon Buchanan near the half-hour mark, leaving his side with ten men.

Canada immediately capitalised on the numerical advantage, with David striking again just before the interval to extend the lead.

David Completes Historic Hat-Trick, Qatar Finish With Nine Men

Any hopes of a Qatar comeback effectively disappeared after the restart. Their problems deepened when Assim Madibo received a red card following a challenge on Ismael Kone, reducing the visitors to nine players.

Canada took full control from that point. Nathan Saliba added his name to the scoresheet with a well-taken free-kick, while further misery followed for Qatar when Mohamed Manai turned the ball into his own net.

David then completed a memorable evening by scoring his third goal of the match, sealing a famous victory and a personal milestone.

The striker's achievement carried additional historical significance. His hat-trick made him the first player to score three goals at a World Cup on home soil since Geoff Hurst famously accomplished the feat for England in 1966.

With four points on the board and momentum firmly on their side, Canada now find themselves on the brink of a place in the knockout rounds.