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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Japanese Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Draw, Wins Internet With Discipline

WATCH: Japanese Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Draw, Wins Internet With Discipline

Japanese fans gathered at Tokyo’s Shibuya Crossing after Japan’s dramatic draw against the Netherlands, and their disciplined celebration stole hearts.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Japan secured a crucial 2-2 draw with Netherlands.
  • Fans gathered at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing for celebrations.
  • Fans promptly cleared roads when traffic lights changed.

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans all over the world are going gaga over their country’s achievements and performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. What is even more interesting is that it is just the beginning of the tournament and only the first phase of the group stage matches. Fans not only inside the stadiums but also across the world are coming out on the streets to celebrate the performances of the teams they support.

And amid this, one viral moment has now caught everyone’s attention.

Japanese fans assembled at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing on Monday (June 15) to celebrate the country’s dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opening Group F clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Take a look at the viral celebration:

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CNA (@channelnewsasia)

Disciplined Japanese Celebration

Japan registered a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, one of the top teams in world football, making the result a very important one for the side.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Why Has Pink Taken Over The Football Festival?

As soon as Japan secured the dramatic draw, fans gathered at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. When the traffic lights turned red, fans came together on the streets to celebrate, laugh, sing, wave national flags and cheer loudly for their team.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Uruguay Football Team Left Humiliated Upon Arrival In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026

However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was what happened next.

As soon as the traffic lights turned green, the crowd quickly cleared the streets in an extremely disciplined manner. This attitude of the Japanese fans has now been appreciated by people all over the world.

Social Media Reactions For Japanese Fans

People on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have appreciated the disciplined attitude of Japanese fans and are reacting to the viral moment.

One user on platform X commented, “Japan is a masterclass, we need to learn from them!” while another user said, “These people show they are really organised even in a mass crowd”.

Fans on Instagram have also poured love for Japanese people from across the world. One user wrote, “Japan will be the first Asian cauntry that can win the world cup. With their ability right now, I think they can achieve semifinal.”

Another fan wrote, “GAMBATTE NIPPON JAPAN. Come On Let’s Go!!! We Malaysia 🇲🇾 supports Japan all the way at the World Cup.”

Japan face Tunisia next in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the viral celebration by Japanese fans occur?

The celebration took place on Monday, June 15, after Japan's 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Japan FIFA World Cup 2026 Japan Vs Netherlands FIFA 2026
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