WATCH: Japanese Fans Celebrate FIFA World Cup Draw, Wins Internet With Discipline

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Japan secured a crucial 2-2 draw with Netherlands.

Fans gathered at Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing for celebrations.

Fans promptly cleared roads when traffic lights changed.

Japan FIFA World Cup 2026: Fans all over the world are going gaga over their country’s achievements and performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. What is even more interesting is that it is just the beginning of the tournament and only the first phase of the group stage matches. Fans not only inside the stadiums but also across the world are coming out on the streets to celebrate the performances of the teams they support.

And amid this, one viral moment has now caught everyone’s attention.

Japanese fans assembled at Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing on Monday (June 15) to celebrate the country’s dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their opening Group F clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Take a look at the viral celebration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNA (@channelnewsasia)

Disciplined Japanese Celebration

Japan registered a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands, one of the top teams in world football, making the result a very important one for the side.

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As soon as Japan secured the dramatic draw, fans gathered at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo. When the traffic lights turned red, fans came together on the streets to celebrate, laugh, sing, wave national flags and cheer loudly for their team.

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However, what truly caught everyone’s attention was what happened next.

As soon as the traffic lights turned green, the crowd quickly cleared the streets in an extremely disciplined manner. This attitude of the Japanese fans has now been appreciated by people all over the world.

Social Media Reactions For Japanese Fans

People on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram have appreciated the disciplined attitude of Japanese fans and are reacting to the viral moment.

One user on platform X commented, “Japan is a masterclass, we need to learn from them!” while another user said, “These people show they are really organised even in a mass crowd”.

Fans on Instagram have also poured love for Japanese people from across the world. One user wrote, “Japan will be the first Asian cauntry that can win the world cup. With their ability right now, I think they can achieve semifinal.”

JAPANESE DISCIPLINE IS CRAZY 🇯🇵😭



Fans celebrate only when the light turns red and clear the road as soon as it turns green 👏 pic.twitter.com/UJHQHj9XJ4 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 15, 2026

Another fan wrote, “GAMBATTE NIPPON JAPAN. Come On Let’s Go!!! We Malaysia 🇲🇾 supports Japan all the way at the World Cup.”

Japan face Tunisia next in their FIFA World Cup 2026 group.