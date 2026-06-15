FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Snatch Late Point Against Netherlands In Group Stage Battle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netherlands initially led through Van Dijk, but Japan quickly equalized.

Summerville then restored Dutch advantage, setting up late drama.

Daichi Kamada scored late, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup: Japan launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a spirited performance, fighting back twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a pulsating Group F encounter in Texas. With more than 69,000 spectators packed into the stadium, the match delivered plenty of attacking football and late drama. The Dutch looked on course for victory on two separate occasions, but Japan refused to back down and were rewarded with a crucial equaliser just minutes from full time.

Netherlands Strike Twice, Japan Hit Back

The Netherlands began brightly and nearly opened the scoring within minutes. Donyell Malen created the first major opportunity of the contest, forcing Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki into an early save. The Dutch continued to threaten, particularly from set pieces, with Malen again testing Suzuki and Cody Gakpo firing over from a promising position.

Japan struggled to create clear openings during the first half, though they came close shortly before the interval when a dangerous move ended with a shot drifting wide of the target.

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The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes after halftime. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest inside the area and powered a header into the bottom corner from a precise delivery by club teammate Ryan Gravenberch.

Japan's response was immediate. Just six minutes later, Keito Nakamura found space and drove a low effort beyond Bart Verbruggen, with a slight touch off a defender helping the ball on its way.

Kamada's Late Heroics Rescue Japan

The Netherlands regained the lead in the 64th minute through Crysencio Summerville. The winger cut inside from the right flank and curled a fine finish beyond Suzuki to restore the Dutch advantage.

That goal appeared likely to separate the teams, especially as both managers shuffled their lineups and attempted to close out the game. However, Japan continued to push forward in search of another breakthrough.

Their persistence paid off in the closing stages. With normal time almost complete, Daichi Kamada capitalised on a chaotic situation from a corner kick and bundled home the equaliser in the 88th minute.

The late strike ensured Japan walked away with a valuable point from their opening fixture and extended their reputation as one of the tournament's most resilient sides.

For the Netherlands, the draw will feel like a missed opportunity after twice holding the lead. Ronald Koeman's side showed plenty of attacking quality but were unable to shut the door on a determined Japanese outfit.

The result leaves Group F finely poised heading into the next round of matches, with both nations still well placed in the race for a spot in the knockout stages.