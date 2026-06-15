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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Snatch Late Point Against Netherlands In Group Stage Battle

FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan Snatch Late Point Against Netherlands In Group Stage Battle

Daichi Kamada's late equaliser helped Japan secure a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F clash.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netherlands initially led through Van Dijk, but Japan quickly equalized.
  • Summerville then restored Dutch advantage, setting up late drama.
  • Daichi Kamada scored late, securing a dramatic 2-2 draw.

Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup: Japan launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a spirited performance, fighting back twice to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a pulsating Group F encounter in Texas. With more than 69,000 spectators packed into the stadium, the match delivered plenty of attacking football and late drama. The Dutch looked on course for victory on two separate occasions, but Japan refused to back down and were rewarded with a crucial equaliser just minutes from full time.

Netherlands Strike Twice, Japan Hit Back

The Netherlands began brightly and nearly opened the scoring within minutes. Donyell Malen created the first major opportunity of the contest, forcing Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki into an early save. The Dutch continued to threaten, particularly from set pieces, with Malen again testing Suzuki and Cody Gakpo firing over from a promising position.

Japan struggled to create clear openings during the first half, though they came close shortly before the interval when a dangerous move ended with a shot drifting wide of the target.

Also Check || WATCH: Japan Fans Win Hearts, Clean Stadium After Thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash

The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes after halftime. Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest inside the area and powered a header into the bottom corner from a precise delivery by club teammate Ryan Gravenberch.

Japan's response was immediate. Just six minutes later, Keito Nakamura found space and drove a low effort beyond Bart Verbruggen, with a slight touch off a defender helping the ball on its way.

Kamada's Late Heroics Rescue Japan

The Netherlands regained the lead in the 64th minute through Crysencio Summerville. The winger cut inside from the right flank and curled a fine finish beyond Suzuki to restore the Dutch advantage.

That goal appeared likely to separate the teams, especially as both managers shuffled their lineups and attempted to close out the game. However, Japan continued to push forward in search of another breakthrough.

Their persistence paid off in the closing stages. With normal time almost complete, Daichi Kamada capitalised on a chaotic situation from a corner kick and bundled home the equaliser in the 88th minute.

The late strike ensured Japan walked away with a valuable point from their opening fixture and extended their reputation as one of the tournament's most resilient sides.

For the Netherlands, the draw will feel like a missed opportunity after twice holding the lead. Ronald Koeman's side showed plenty of attacking quality but were unable to shut the door on a determined Japanese outfit.

The result leaves Group F finely poised heading into the next round of matches, with both nations still well placed in the race for a spot in the knockout stages.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the Netherlands vs Japan FIFA World Cup match?

The match ended in a 2-2 draw. Japan fought back twice to secure a point in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F opener.

Who scored the goals for the Netherlands?

Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a header from a corner. Crysencio Summerville then restored the Dutch lead in the 64th minute.

Who scored the goals for Japan?

Keito Nakamura scored Japan's first equalizer early in the second half. Daichi Kamada then bundled home a dramatic equalizer in the 88th minute.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 @football Netherlands Vs Japan
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