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English NewsSportsFootballIsraeli Strike Kills FIFA World Cup Screenings Organiser, 2 Kids In Gaza Before Argentina Match

Israeli Strike Kills FIFA World Cup Screenings Organiser, 2 Kids In Gaza Before Argentina Match

FIFA World Cup 2026: Palestinian aid official Mohamed al-Wahidi was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza City while preparing public viewings for the Egypt-Argentina match.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Israeli strike killed Gaza aid official, three civilians.
  • Official organized public World Cup screenings for residents.
  • Israel denied targeting official, claiming a militant was target.
  • Coach urged global sporting community to support Palestinians.

FIFA World Cup 2026: An Israeli military strike in Gaza City has killed a prominent Palestinian aid official responsible for organizing public FIFA World Cup screenings across the enclave. Local health authorities confirmed the explosion occurred at dusk on Tuesday, immediately before the scheduled kickoff between Egypt and Argentina. The incident highlights the persistent vulnerability of civilians despite the regional truce established last October.

Targeted Vehicle Strike Causes Multiple Civilian Casualties

The missile struck a vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. The blast killed Mohamed al-Wahidi, an administrator for the Egyptian Committee in Gaza, alongside three nearby passersby.

Dr Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed his facility received four bodies. The other victims included ten-year-old Hamza al-Deri, his eight-year-old brother Fari, and the driver, Ahmed Daghmush.

The Israeli military issued a statement clarifying that al-Wahidi was not the intended target of the operation. Officials stated the strike targeted an active Hamas militant and are verifying if Daghmush was involved.

Hospital officials countered this claim, stating Daghmush worked as a local taxi driver with no known political or militant affiliations. An earlier strike on the same street caused no casualties.

Relief Committee Fostered Community Spaces Through Football

The Egyptian Committee serves as the primary humanitarian relief arm of the Cairo government. The organization distributes food, temporary shelter, and medical assistance to displaced families throughout the Gaza strip.

The committee recently launched an initiative to erect large viewing screens in public squares. The project aimed to provide residents with a collective space to follow the tournament matches.

Football interest has risen across Gaza due to public statements by Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Hassan has used official post-match press conferences to highlight the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.

The Egyptian manager previously dedicated a victory over Australia to the families in Gaza, waving a Palestinian flag on the pitch during his post-match celebrations.

Ceasefire Violations Result In Rising Death Toll

During a pre-match briefing in Monday's press session, Hassan appealed directly to the international sporting community regarding the humanitarian situation.

"I urge you, I urge all media officers, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities, maybe we can convey a collective message that is as follows, let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own," Hassan stated.

The Israeli military maintains that its operations target structural militant infrastructure. Official data shows over one thousand people have died since the October truce, while the total conflict death toll exceeds 73,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the recent Israeli military strike in Gaza City?

The strike killed Mohamed al-Wahidi, a Palestinian aid official, along with three other civilians: ten-year-old Hamza al-Deri, his eight-year-old brother Fari, and driver Ahmed Daghmush. Four bodies were received by Shifa Hospital.

What was Mohamed al-Wahidi's role in Gaza?

Mohamed al-Wahidi was an administrator for the Egyptian Committee in Gaza. He was responsible for organizing public FIFA World Cup screenings across the enclave to provide collective community spaces.

What humanitarian work does the Egyptian Committee do in Gaza?

The Egyptian Committee serves as the primary humanitarian relief arm of the Cairo government. It distributes food, temporary shelter, and medical assistance to displaced families throughout the Gaza Strip.

What was the Israeli military's statement regarding the strike?

The Israeli military stated that al-Wahidi was not the intended target. They claimed the strike targeted an active Hamas militant and are verifying if the driver, Ahmed Daghmush, was involved.

How has football been used to draw attention to the situation in Gaza?

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan has used official post-match press conferences to highlight the ongoing displacement of Palestinians. He dedicated a victory over Australia to families in Gaza and made an appeal to the international sporting community.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaza Strike Hossam Hassan Mohamed Al-Wahidi World Cup Screening Gaza Egypt Vs Argentina 2026 Israel Strike Kill World Cup Screening Organiser
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