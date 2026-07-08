Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israeli strike killed Gaza aid official, three civilians.

Official organized public World Cup screenings for residents.

Israel denied targeting official, claiming a militant was target.

Coach urged global sporting community to support Palestinians.

FIFA World Cup 2026: An Israeli military strike in Gaza City has killed a prominent Palestinian aid official responsible for organizing public FIFA World Cup screenings across the enclave. Local health authorities confirmed the explosion occurred at dusk on Tuesday, immediately before the scheduled kickoff between Egypt and Argentina. The incident highlights the persistent vulnerability of civilians despite the regional truce established last October.

Targeted Vehicle Strike Causes Multiple Civilian Casualties

The missile struck a vehicle in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City. The blast killed Mohamed al-Wahidi, an administrator for the Egyptian Committee in Gaza, alongside three nearby passersby.

Dr Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Shifa Hospital, confirmed his facility received four bodies. The other victims included ten-year-old Hamza al-Deri, his eight-year-old brother Fari, and the driver, Ahmed Daghmush.

The Israeli military issued a statement clarifying that al-Wahidi was not the intended target of the operation. Officials stated the strike targeted an active Hamas militant and are verifying if Daghmush was involved.

Hospital officials countered this claim, stating Daghmush worked as a local taxi driver with no known political or militant affiliations. An earlier strike on the same street caused no casualties.

Relief Committee Fostered Community Spaces Through Football

The Egyptian Committee serves as the primary humanitarian relief arm of the Cairo government. The organization distributes food, temporary shelter, and medical assistance to displaced families throughout the Gaza strip.

The committee recently launched an initiative to erect large viewing screens in public squares. The project aimed to provide residents with a collective space to follow the tournament matches.

Football interest has risen across Gaza due to public statements by Egypt coach Hossam Hassan. Hassan has used official post-match press conferences to highlight the ongoing displacement of Palestinians.

The Egyptian manager previously dedicated a victory over Australia to the families in Gaza, waving a Palestinian flag on the pitch during his post-match celebrations.

Ceasefire Violations Result In Rising Death Toll

During a pre-match briefing in Monday's press session, Hassan appealed directly to the international sporting community regarding the humanitarian situation.

"I urge you, I urge all media officers, all athletes worldwide, regardless of their identities, maybe we can convey a collective message that is as follows, let the Palestinian people be, let them exist, let them live a life of their own," Hassan stated.

The Israeli military maintains that its operations target structural militant infrastructure. Official data shows over one thousand people have died since the October truce, while the total conflict death toll exceeds 73,000.