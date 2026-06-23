Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace

WATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace

IShowSpeed went viral for his reactions to Lionel Messi's goals as the Argentina captain created FIFA World Cup history in his clash with Austria.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Speed celebrated Messi's penalty miss, then Messi scored.
  • Messi scored second goal; Speed left stadium visibly distraught.
  • Messi's brace qualified Argentina for World Cup knockouts.

IShowSpeed Messi Goal Reaction: Lionel Messi's historic night at the FIFA World Cup 2026 did not sit well with one famous spectator in the stands. Popular streamer IShowSpeed, known for his unwavering support of Cristiano Ronaldo, went viral for his reaction to Messi's goals during Argentina's clash against Austria. Speed was present in Dallas to watch the Group J encounter and was actively following every moment of the match. The internet personality initially had reason to celebrate when Messi failed to convert an early penalty, a miss that sparked an animated reaction from the content creator.

However, the mood inside the stadium changed dramatically as the Argentina captain responded in emphatic fashion.

IshowSpeed Leaves Stadium After Messi's Brace

Messi quickly recovered from his penalty miss and put Argentina ahead with a powerful finish. The goal carried extra significance as it made him the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

The Argentine superstar wasn't finished rewriting the record books. Deep into the match, Messi found the net once again, further extending his tally and capping off another memorable World Cup performance.

At this point, Speed looking visibly distraught, and then proceeded to storm out of the Dallas Stadium.

Argentina Qualify For FIFA WC Knockouts

Messi's brace helped Argentina continue their strong World Cup campaign, taking them through to the knockouts. Their Round of 32 opponent has not been finalized yet.

Also Check: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

Germany, France, Norway, and USA are some of the other teams to have secured qualification as well, making it for a stacked next stage at football's biggest stage. 

As for the leading goal-scorers of this particular edition, Messi leads with 5 goals in two matches, followed by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with 4 goals in as many games.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did IShowSpeed react strongly to Lionel Messi's goals?

IShowSpeed, a known supporter of Cristiano Ronaldo, went viral for his distraught reaction and leaving the stadium after Messi scored two goals against Austria.

What record did Lionel Messi break during the match against Austria?

Lionel Messi became the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring his first goal against Austria. He later added another goal.

Did Argentina qualify for the next stage of the FIFA World Cup?

Yes, Messi's brace helped Argentina secure their qualification for the knockouts of the FIFA World Cup. Their Round of 32 opponent has not been finalized yet.

Who are the leading goal-scorers in the current FIFA World Cup edition?

Lionel Messi leads with 5 goals in two matches. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland follow with 4 goals each in the same number of games.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup IShowSpeed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace
WATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace
Football
WATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi
WATCH: Shakira Attends Argentina Match With Her Sons, Praises Lionel Messi
Football
Why Was France vs Iraq Delayed For Over 2 Hours? FIFA World Cup 2026 Weather Suspension Explained
Why Was France vs Iraq Delayed For Over 2 Hours? FIFA World Cup 2026 Weather Suspension Explained
Football
WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record
WATCH: Messi Recreates Famous El Clasico Stunner! Breaks FIFA World Cup Record
Advertisement

Videos

Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: Human Rights Complaint Filed as Leaders Demand Strict Action and Reform
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: SIT and Forensic Teams Inspect Site, Four Arrested as Probe Deepens
Lucknow Fire Case: Four Arrested, SIT Probe On as Survivors Reveal Deadly Smoke Trap
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget