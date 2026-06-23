WATCH: IShowSpeed Storms Out Of Stadium After Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup Brace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Speed celebrated Messi's penalty miss, then Messi scored.

Messi scored second goal; Speed left stadium visibly distraught.

Messi's brace qualified Argentina for World Cup knockouts.

IShowSpeed Messi Goal Reaction: Lionel Messi's historic night at the FIFA World Cup 2026 did not sit well with one famous spectator in the stands. Popular streamer IShowSpeed, known for his unwavering support of Cristiano Ronaldo, went viral for his reaction to Messi's goals during Argentina's clash against Austria. Speed was present in Dallas to watch the Group J encounter and was actively following every moment of the match. The internet personality initially had reason to celebrate when Messi failed to convert an early penalty, a miss that sparked an animated reaction from the content creator.

However, the mood inside the stadium changed dramatically as the Argentina captain responded in emphatic fashion.

IshowSpeed Leaves Stadium After Messi's Brace

🚨| BREAKING: SPEED IMMEDIATELY LEAVES THE STADIUM AFTER MESSI SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL AGAINST AUSTRIA 🤯😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cWZ2CPLx7w — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) June 22, 2026

Messi quickly recovered from his penalty miss and put Argentina ahead with a powerful finish. The goal carried extra significance as it made him the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

The Argentine superstar wasn't finished rewriting the record books. Deep into the match, Messi found the net once again, further extending his tally and capping off another memorable World Cup performance.

At this point, Speed looking visibly distraught, and then proceeded to storm out of the Dallas Stadium.

Argentina Qualify For FIFA WC Knockouts

Messi's brace helped Argentina continue their strong World Cup campaign, taking them through to the knockouts. Their Round of 32 opponent has not been finalized yet.

Also Check: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After Messi Misses Penalty Against Austria

Germany, France, Norway, and USA are some of the other teams to have secured qualification as well, making it for a stacked next stage at football's biggest stage.

As for the leading goal-scorers of this particular edition, Messi leads with 5 goals in two matches, followed by Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland with 4 goals in as many games.