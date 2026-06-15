Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Moment iShowSpeed Realises He's Sitting Next To Zohran Mamdani; Internet Cracks Up

WATCH: Moment iShowSpeed Realises He's Sitting Next To Zohran Mamdani; Internet Cracks Up

FIFA World Cup 2026: YouTuber iShowSpeed went viral after his live-stream chat had to inform him he was sitting next to NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani at a World Cup match.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 12:08 PM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026: Popular internet personality iShowSpeed has triggered widespread laughter across social media platforms following an incredibly chaotic live-streamed encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The eccentric content creator managed to spend an entire international football match completely oblivious to the prominent political figure sitting right beside him. The highly amusing incident quickly transformed into a massive viral sensation online.

Clueless Live-Stream Confusion

The American content creator, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, was actively broadcasting to his millions of global followers during a highly anticipated Group C fixture. He had unknowingly occupied a VIP stadium chair formally reserved for regional dignitaries.

"Mayor? Who the mayor?" the prominent content creator loudly demanded after noticing his live broadcast commentary section suddenly filling with identical messages.

ALSO READ | 'Best Sunday': Irfan Pathan's Viral Dig At Pakistan After T20 World Cup Loss - Check Post

He turned directly to his immediate neighbor, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to verify the strange claims. The humorous realization drew massive laughter from surrounding VIP spectators.

"I didn't even realise that I'm next to the Mayor," the internet celebrity exclaimed in absolute shock once the unusual seating error became clear.

Watch: Speed  Accidentally Meets Zohran Mamdani 

Wholesome Praise From Mamdani

What initially threatened to become a highly awkward social blunder instantly evolved into a remarkably warm and friendly exchange. The young politician quickly proved he was entirely familiar with his stadium neighbor.

"I've been listening to your World Cup song from 2022 every morning," Mamdani warmly informed the visibly stunned internet star during the live broadcast.

The unexpected compliment immediately caught the rowdy broadcaster off guard, prompting a polite handshake and a genuine expression of gratitude. East Rutherford Mayor Jeffrey Lahullier also witnessed the pleasant interaction.

Internet Goes Crazy 

The original broadcast snippet, widely circulated on X by an account named 'yoxics', rapidly accumulated a staggering seventeen million views within twenty-four hours. Supporters thoroughly enjoyed the casual nature of the meeting.

"Speed's ability to accidentally meet important people without knowing who they are is actually insane," one prominent online commentator accurately noted under the viral post.

ALSO READ | Trump Celebrates 80th Birthday With Dana White, Turns Historic White House Lawn Into UFC Arena

The entertaining incident occurred during a highly competitive match where Morocco held an early advantage before Brazil fought back directly to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the viral sensation involving iShowSpeed at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Internet personality iShowSpeed unknowingly sat next to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani during a live broadcast. He only realized who his seatmate was after his chat section alerted him.

Who was the prominent political figure iShowSpeed unknowingly sat beside?

iShowSpeed unknowingly occupied a VIP stadium chair next to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The chair was formally reserved for regional dignitaries.

How did iShowSpeed realize he was sitting next to the Mayor?

His live broadcast commentary section filled with messages about the 'Mayor'. He then directly asked his neighbor, Mayor Zohran Mamdani, to verify the claims.

How did Mayor Zohran Mamdani react to the unexpected encounter with iShowSpeed?

Mayor Mamdani was familiar with iShowSpeed, even mentioning he listened to his 2022 World Cup song. The interaction evolved into a remarkably warm and friendly exchange.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 Jun 2026 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 IShowSpeed Zohran Mamdani FIFA World Cup Latest News FIFA World Cup 2026 Highlights
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Moment iShowSpeed Realises He's Sitting Next To Zohran Mamdani; Internet Cracks Up
WATCH: Moment iShowSpeed Realises He's Sitting Next To Zohran Mamdani; Internet Cracks Up
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden Unleash Attacking Masterclass, Crush Tunisia 5-1
FIFA World Cup 2026: Sweden Unleash Attacking Masterclass, Crush Tunisia 5-1
Football
Football Coach Arrested In Palghar For Allegedly Raping Minor
Football Coach Arrested In Palghar For Allegedly Raping Minor
Football
Iran Arrive In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026 As Historic Peace Agreement Is Announced
Iran Arrive In USA For FIFA World Cup 2026 As Historic Peace Agreement Is Announced
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL ROW: SP MP Javed Ali Khan Sparks Controversy With Remarks on BJP and Social Trust
GLOBAL TENSION: US-Iran Deal Faces Internal Protests and Conflicting Claims Over Terms
MARKET RALLY: Sensex Jumps 1100+ Points as US-Iran Deal Sparks Global Stock Surge
CHAOS ALERT: Bihar Exam Rush Overcrowds Gaya & Patna Stations, Reserved Passengers Stranded
EDUCATION UPDATE: Roshan Anand Granted Bail in Khan Coaching Dispute After 12 Days in Jail
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget