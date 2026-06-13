Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite

WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite

IShowSpeed went viral after his wild celebration of USA's opening goal at the SoFi stadium against Paraguay at FIFA World Cup 2026.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • YouTuber IShowSpeed attended USA vs Paraguay match.
  • His goal celebration went viral.
  • USA secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 IShowSpeed: Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed produced a viral fan reaction at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after nearly launching himself out of his stadium suite when the United States secured an early lead over Paraguay. The clip quickly spread across social media, showcasing Speed's trademark energy and passion. His reaction mirrored the excitement inside SoFi Stadium, where the USA made a dream start to its World Cup campaign. Check it out:

Also Check: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York

FIFA World Cup-IShowSpeed Link-Up Continues

Speed has become one of the most visible online personalities associated with FIFA World Cup 2026. His song, Champions, gained widespread praise and attention ahead of the tournament and was even added to the official album.

During the USA vs Paraguay match, the streamer was spotted interacting with fans, and even crossed paths with football greats Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry.

The YouTube star has become a familiar face at major football events in recent years, and his appearance at USA's World Cup opener only added to the buzz surrounding the tournament.

USA Make Statement Against Paraguay

While Speed's reaction stole headlines online, the United States delivered plenty of excitement on the pitch as well.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Mauricio Pochettino's side secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The Americans seized momentum early and never looked back, producing one of their most complete performances in recent memory.

Folarin Balogun played a key role in the win with a brace, while Paraguay also suffered the misfortune of conceding an own goal. The result gave the United States a perfect start to its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and boosted hopes of a deep run in the tournament.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did IShowSpeed do during the USA vs. Paraguay match at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

IShowSpeed produced a viral fan reaction, nearly launching himself out of his stadium suite when the United States secured an early lead over Paraguay.

How else has IShowSpeed been involved with the FIFA World Cup 2026?

His song 'Champions' was added to the official tournament album. He also interacted with fans and met football greats like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry at the match.

What was the outcome of the USA vs. Paraguay match at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The United States secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay. This win marked a perfect start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Who played a key role in the USA's victory against Paraguay?

Folarin Balogun played a key role in the win by scoring a brace. Paraguay also suffered the misfortune of conceding an own goal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 13 Jun 2026 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 IShowSpeed USA Vs Paraguay
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite
WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite
Football
WATCH: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York
WATCH: Brazil Fans Take Over Times Square As FIFA World Cup Fever Grips New York
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina
FIFA World Cup 2026: Larin Scripts History As Canada Salvage Draw Against Bosnia & Herzegovina
Football
WATCH: US Flag Booed Again As Canada Hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
WATCH: US Flag Booed Again As Canada Hosts FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

MEENAKSHI NOMINATION ROW: Supreme Court Dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s Plea, No Relief on Rajya Sabha Nomination
Governance: Yogi says India has witnessed transformational change since 2014 under Modi’s leadership
Congress Stand: Party says it will fight the issue both legally and politically.
Breaking News: Supreme Court begins writing order in Meenakshi Natarajan nomination cancellation case
Politics: Rekha Gupta highlights 12 years of Modi government, calls it a transformative era for India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget