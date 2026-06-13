WATCH: IShowSpeed Goes Wild After USA Goal, Nearly Jumps Out Of Stadium Suite

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom YouTuber IShowSpeed attended USA vs Paraguay match.

His goal celebration went viral.

USA secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

FIFA World Cup 2026 IShowSpeed: Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed produced a viral fan reaction at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after nearly launching himself out of his stadium suite when the United States secured an early lead over Paraguay. The clip quickly spread across social media, showcasing Speed's trademark energy and passion. His reaction mirrored the excitement inside SoFi Stadium, where the USA made a dream start to its World Cup campaign. Check it out:

🚨| WATCH: Speed nearly jumped out of his suite after the USA scored an incredible goal against Paraguay just minutes into the match 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/JxGHRDUhQX June 13, 2026

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FIFA World Cup-IShowSpeed Link-Up Continues

Speed has become one of the most visible online personalities associated with FIFA World Cup 2026. His song, Champions, gained widespread praise and attention ahead of the tournament and was even added to the official album.

During the USA vs Paraguay match, the streamer was spotted interacting with fans, and even crossed paths with football greats Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thierry Henry.

The YouTube star has become a familiar face at major football events in recent years, and his appearance at USA's World Cup opener only added to the buzz surrounding the tournament.

USA Make Statement Against Paraguay

While Speed's reaction stole headlines online, the United States delivered plenty of excitement on the pitch as well.

Playing in front of a packed home crowd, Mauricio Pochettino's side secured an impressive 4-1 victory over Paraguay. The Americans seized momentum early and never looked back, producing one of their most complete performances in recent memory.

Folarin Balogun played a key role in the win with a brace, while Paraguay also suffered the misfortune of conceding an own goal. The result gave the United States a perfect start to its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign and boosted hopes of a deep run in the tournament.