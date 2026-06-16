Iran Told To Leave USA After FIFA World Cup Draw? Coach Makes Explosive Claim

FIFA World Cup Iran Controversy: Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has once again become a talking point off the pitch, despite the team securing a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand in its opening Group G fixture at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. After navigating one of the most difficult build-ups of any nation at the tournament, Iran finally got its journey underway. However, the post-match discussion quickly shifted away from the result and toward concerns raised by head coach Amir Ghalenoei regarding the team's travel arrangements.

The Iranian manager expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of recovery time, claiming his squad had been instructed to leave Los Angeles immediately after the match and return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico.

Ghalenoei Voices Frustration Over Travel Demands

According to Ghalenoei, the constant travel has created additional challenges for his players at a crucial stage of the tournament.

"We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover, after the game today, they said to us you have to leave immediately.

"It's very important for us to have time for recovery, but we've been told to return to our camp in Tijuana and we are really troubled by that." Ghalenoei said through an interpreter at the post-match press conference.

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Iran have based themselves in Mexico throughout the competition despite playing their opening match in the United States. The veteran coach then delivered his strongest criticism yet regarding Iran's situation at the World Cup.

"I think perhaps our team is the most repressed team in the whole World Cup."

Notably, Ghalenoei did not specify who had issued the instruction requiring the team to leave Los Angeles following the match.

Infantino Visit Revealed After Match

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi also weighed in on the situation after revealing that FIFA president Gianni Infantino had visited the squad in the dressing room following the draw against New Zealand.

While stopping short of elaborating on the broader circumstances, Taremi suggested there were factors beyond football influencing the team's preparations.

"For sure, he wants to try to help us, but it's about other things, too, everyone knows it," Taremi said. "I don't need to mention that, because you know where we are."

The comments add another layer of intrigue to an already politically sensitive World Cup campaign for the team, as they enter the tournament against the backdrop of heightened political and military tensions between the United States and Iran.

Notably, some had even questioned whether the team would be able to participate at all given the circumstances. Nevertheless, despite the distractions, Iran managed to begin the tournament with a valuable point and will now turn their focus to a major test against Belgium, an opponent they will also encounter at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.