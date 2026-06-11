Iran Threatens To Halt FIFA World Cup Matches Over Unauthorised Flags, Anti-Team Slogans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran warned stopping World Cup matches over unauthorized displays.

Iran, Egypt urged FIFA to prevent LGBTQ+ Pride activities.

Team faced ticket withdrawal, travel challenges, and geopolitical issues.

New Delhi: Iran has warned it could stop its World Cup matches if unauthorised flags are displayed or slogans targeting the national team are chanted inside stadiums, according to reports in Iranian media citing Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali.

The warning comes just days before Iran starts its Group G campaign at the World Cup, which begins on Thursday. Iran will face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, Belgium at the same venue on June 21, and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

"We have informed FIFA that if unofficial flags are brought or slogans against the national team are chanted in the stadiums where Iran plays in the World Cup, the team manager will definitely be responsible for stopping the match," Donyamali said on Tuesday, according to Iranian media.

The minister added that Iranian officials had received assurances about the team's final group-stage fixture. "We have been assured that no disruptive incidents will occur in the stadium during the match against Egypt," he said.

These comments come amid growing scrutiny of Iran's participation in the tournament. In April, demonstrators gathered outside the FIFA Congress in Vancouver and called for Iran to be excluded from the World Cup. They argued that the national team represented the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps rather than the Iranian people.

Iran's match against Egypt has also gained attention after the football associations of both countries reportedly urged FIFA to prevent LGBTQ+ Pride-related activities around the game. Local organisers have designated this match as a "Pride Match" for Seattle's Pride weekend celebrations.

Off the field, the Iranian team has faced several organisational issues ahead of the tournament. Iran's football federation stated its ticket allocation was withdrawn just days before the World Cup. This left supporters, who had already made travel plans, unable to secure access to matches.

The team is currently training in Tijuana, Mexico, and has also dealt with travel challenges due to ongoing geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently confirmed that Iran's squad will be allowed to enter the United States the day before each of its World Cup matches.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)