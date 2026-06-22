Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 Run Sparks Donald Trump Meme Frenzy: 'Unbeaten On US Soil'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran remains unbeaten in FIFA World Cup Group G.

Team's success on US soil sparked Donald Trump memes.

Squad navigates unique logistical challenges from Mexico base.

FIFA World Cup Iran Donald Trump Memes: Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has become one of the tournament's most unexpected stories. While few expected Team Melli to emerge as serious contenders in Group G, they have quietly put together an unbeaten run that has caught the attention of both football fans and social media users around the world. After opening their campaign with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against New Zealand, Iran followed it up with another disciplined display against Belgium. However, the conversation surrounding Iran's World Cup journey has extended far beyond football.

Social Media Flooded With Donald Trump Memes

Iran's ability to remain undefeated while playing matches in the United States quickly became a talking point online.

Fans began sharing memes linking the team's performances to US President Donald Trump, with many joking about the irony of Iran thriving on American soil despite the wider political backdrop.

Donald Trump watching Iran win another World Cup point on US turf: pic.twitter.com/W2kULTbbNm — Lea (@Lea_EFC) June 21, 2026

Donald Trump seeing Iran is unbeaten on US soil

pic.twitter.com/JI4zGKn7w7 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 21, 2026

donald trump writing a felony against iran pic.twitter.com/yyvpw9UjBy — 𝖔𝖗𝖊. (@oretrafford) June 21, 2026

When donald trump realizes he can’t do anything about it pic.twitter.com/SkcerveTzT — i.ameva (@real3va) June 21, 2026

Iran just made the host country's soil their personal playground lmaoo this is too funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/jtSmaFGtJR — ColdRevs 🏎️ (@ColdRevs) June 21, 2026

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Iran's Unusual World Cup Challenge

Unlike most nations competing at the tournament, Iran have had to deal with unique logistical complications throughout the competition. Owing to ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, the team has reportedly been unable to establish a traditional tournament base inside the host nation.

Instead, the squad has been operating from Mexico and travelling across the border for matches. The arrangement has resulted in additional travel demands, heightened security procedures and a more complicated preparation schedule compared to many of their rivals.

Yet none of those challenges have prevented Iran from producing positive results on the pitch. The unbeaten start has only strengthened admiration for a side that many had written off before the tournament began.

Meanwhile, there is still plenty of football left to play. Iran's final Group G fixture comes against Egypt on June 27 at 8:30 AM IST in Seattle. Egypt enter the contest full of confidence after staging a 3-1 comeback victory over New Zealand.

A win would guarantee Iran a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds and could set up even bigger storylines later in the tournament.