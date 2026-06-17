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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Reveal Major Travel Issues And Unfair Treatment During Tournament

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Reveal Major Travel Issues And Unfair Treatment During Tournament

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been challenging both on and off the field, with the team reportedly facing travel and administrative issues during the tournament.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
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  • Despite challenges, team drew 2-2, showcasing resilience.

Iran FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran’s World Cup campaign has been challenging both on the field and behind it in the ongoing tournament. While the team managed to put up a fighting performance against New Zealand in their opening match, the discussion after the game shifted towards the difficulties they have been facing behind the scenes.

After their opening clash, members of the Iranian camp openly spoke about the travel and administrative issues that have affected the team during the tournament.

Travel Difficulties During FIFA World Cup 

Iran showed great determination in their opening Group Stage match against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Despite falling behind twice, the team fought back to secure a 2-2 draw and earn an important point.

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However, after the match, Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei revealed that the team has been struggling with constant travel and strict regulations throughout the tournament.

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According to the coach, the Iranian squad was not allowed to stay permanently in the United States during the World Cup. Because of this, the team has been forced to set up its base in Tijuana, Mexico.

Ghalenoei explained that the players travel to the United States on matchdays and return to Mexico immediately after the games. He believes that the arrangement has affected both the recovery process and the team's preparation.

The coach also stated that the team has spent more time travelling than training during the competition so far.

Captain Mehdi Taremi Raises Concerns

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi also addressed the issue and expressed hope that FIFA would help resolve similar situations in the future.

Taremi revealed that some officials and support staff associated with the Iranian Football Federation were unable to obtain permission to travel to the United States during the tournament.

The captain suggested that the situation has made preparations more difficult for the team as they continue their World Cup campaign.

Tense Atmosphere During Match

The atmosphere around the game was also not entirely smooth. During the Iranian national anthem, some spectators voiced their protests, creating a tense environment before the game kicked-off. However, once the match got underway, both teams received strong support from the crowd inside the stadium.

Despite the off-field challenges, Iran produced an impressive performance against New Zealand.

Ranked among the world's top 20 teams, Iran refused to back down against the 85th-ranked side and battled until the final whistle to secure a draw.

The result highlighted the team's resilience and determination, even while dealing with several challenges away from football.

Iran’s Scenario 

Iran will now focus on its upcoming matches as the group stage continues.

However, the travel and administrative issues remain a major concern for the team. With the FIFA World Cup being football’s biggest stage, the matter could continue to attract attention as the tournament progresses.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Iran perform in their opening match despite the challenges?

Despite the off-field issues, Iran secured a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening Group Stage match. This highlighted their resilience and determination.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Iran Football Team Iran USA Travel Issues
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