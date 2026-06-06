FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran Football Team Finally Gets Green Signal For U.S. Travel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Approvals follow political tensions; FIFA rules ensure participation.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Just days before their opening match in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Iran football team has finally received U.S. visas, ending weeks of uncertainty around their participation in the tournament.

There had been growing concerns over whether Team Melli would be able to take part in the World Cup due to delays in visa approvals amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran. However, a White House official has now confirmed that the visas have been approved, clearing the path for the Iranian team to travel for football’s biggest event.

The development came after Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, revealed that the squad had still not received the travel documents required. According to a Times of India report, some also suggested that the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) had approached FIFA and asked the governing body to ensure equal access for all qualified teams in the tournament.

Players And Staff Get Clearance

According to U.S. officials, all players in Iran’s national football team have been approved for visas and are currently in the process of receiving them. Coaches, trainers and several support staff members have also reportedly received approval.

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However, it is still unclear whether every person associated with the team has been granted entry. Reports suggest that some individuals may have been denied visas after allegedly applying under “false pretenses.”

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Officials familiar with the matter reportedly spoke anonymously as they were not authorised to discuss the visa process publicly. Iran is now waiting for passports to be returned, which may arrive by Friday or Saturday, allowing the team to finalise travel plans.

Base Camp Shifted To Mexico

Due to visa-related delays, Iran also had to make changes to its tournament plans. The team was initially expected to set up its base camp in Arizona, but later decided against staying in the United States for an extended period.

Instead, Iran secured quick visa approvals from Mexican authorities and will now establish its World Cup base in Tijuana, Mexico. The team has been training in Antalya, Turkey, and is expected to travel directly to Mexico before entering the United States for matches.

The Iranian Football Federation also confirmed that the team had received Mexican visas through the country’s embassy in Ankara.

U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack appeared to confirm the visa approvals in a post on X.

"Proud of our outstanding team at the U.S. Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran's national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States," he said.

"Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world."

Political Tensions Around Participation

The visa approvals come months after U.S. President Donald Trump had questioned Iran’s participation in the tournament. In March, Trump reportedly said it was not “appropriate” for Iran to compete and also raised concerns regarding the safety of Iranian players.

Iran’s national team, however, strongly reacted to the remarks and maintained that “no one can exclude” the country from participating in football’s biggest tournament.

Despite political tensions, FIFA rules require host nations to provide entry access to all qualified teams, officials and accredited staff.

Iran’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule

Iran has been placed in Group G, with all three of its group-stage matches set to take place in the United States.

June 15: Iran vs New Zealand – Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

June 21: Iran vs Belgium – Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood

June 26: Iran vs Egypt – Seattle Stadium, Seattle