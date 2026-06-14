Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pepe the pet duck became FIFA World Cup's digital icon.

This viral moment occurred during co-hosts' 2-0 victory.

Quiñones and Jiménez scored, sparking massive street celebrations.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Duck Video: An adorable pet duck named Pepe has officially transformed into the breakout digital icon of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after capturing global attention on social media. Dressed in a custom-fitted national team jersey, the small waterfowl calmly navigated through dense, rowdy football crowds celebrating in the streets. The surreal footage immediately sent internet platforms into an absolute frenzy.

The World Cup Mascot

The miniature bird waddled entirely unfazed alongside a jubilant family unit amidst a chaotic backdrop of a thunderous atmosphere outside the stadium. Onlookers stood entirely transfixed.

Digital creators quickly shared snapshots of the fowl under the affectionate tagline of "The World Cup duck!" accompanied by crying-laughing emojis. The unique post accurately noted how tournament fever alters regular public spaces.

Amused spectators pulled out smartphones to document the unusual sight as the creature boldly patrolled the concrete pavement. Commentators quickly dubbed the stylish bird a lucky charm.

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Stellar Group A Opener

The light-hearted internet sensation emerged directly alongside a highly successful night of tournament football for the co-hosts at the packed stadium in Mexico City. The atmosphere was electric.

On the pitch, the national selection dominated proceedings during their highly anticipated tournament fixture, securing a comprehensive 2-0 victory against a stubborn South African defense.

Dynamic forward Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the eighth minute before veteran attacker Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead inside the second half to secure maximum points.

Passionate Street Celebrations

The brilliant opening victory triggered massive, vibrant parties that instantly spilled outward from the structural stadium concourses and into the surrounding urban neighborhoods. It was pure spectacle.

Fans across the country completely transformed regular metropolitan streets into highly animated celebration zones filled with booming music, energetic dancing, and traditional national colors.