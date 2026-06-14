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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Internet Melts As Viral Duck In Mexico Jersey Waddles To FIFA World Cup Opener

WATCH: Internet Melts As Viral Duck In Mexico Jersey Waddles To FIFA World Cup Opener

A pet duck named Pepe wearing a tiny Mexico football jersey has gone viral on social media after being spotted walking to Mexico's World Cup Game.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pepe the pet duck became FIFA World Cup's digital icon.
  • This viral moment occurred during co-hosts' 2-0 victory.
  • Quiñones and Jiménez scored, sparking massive street celebrations.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Duck Video: An adorable pet duck named Pepe has officially transformed into the breakout digital icon of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after capturing global attention on social media. Dressed in a custom-fitted national team jersey, the small waterfowl calmly navigated through dense, rowdy football crowds celebrating in the streets. The surreal footage immediately sent internet platforms into an absolute frenzy.

The World Cup Mascot

The miniature bird waddled entirely unfazed alongside a jubilant family unit amidst a chaotic backdrop of a thunderous atmosphere outside the stadium. Onlookers stood entirely transfixed.

Digital creators quickly shared snapshots of the fowl under the affectionate tagline of "The World Cup duck!" accompanied by crying-laughing emojis. The unique post accurately noted how tournament fever alters regular public spaces.

Amused spectators pulled out smartphones to document the unusual sight as the creature boldly patrolled the concrete pavement. Commentators quickly dubbed the stylish bird a lucky charm.

WATCH VIDEO

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by FootballJOE (@footballjoe)

Stellar Group A Opener

The light-hearted internet sensation emerged directly alongside a highly successful night of tournament football for the co-hosts at the packed stadium in Mexico City. The atmosphere was electric.

On the pitch, the national selection dominated proceedings during their highly anticipated tournament fixture, securing a comprehensive 2-0 victory against a stubborn South African defense.

Dynamic forward Julián Quiñones opened the scoring in the eighth minute before veteran attacker Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead inside the second half to secure maximum points.

Passionate Street Celebrations

The brilliant opening victory triggered massive, vibrant parties that instantly spilled outward from the structural stadium concourses and into the surrounding urban neighborhoods. It was pure spectacle.

Fans across the country completely transformed regular metropolitan streets into highly animated celebration zones filled with booming music, energetic dancing, and traditional national colors.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Pepe and why is he famous?

Pepe is an adorable pet duck that became a digital icon for the FIFA World Cup 2026. He gained global attention for calmly navigating rowdy street celebrations in a custom national team jersey.

What was the result of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match mentioned in the article?

The co-hosts secured a comprehensive 2-0 victory against South Africa in their opening match. Julián Quiñones opened the scoring, and Raúl Jiménez doubled the lead.

How did fans react to the opening victory?

The brilliant opening victory triggered massive, vibrant street parties. Fans transformed regular metropolitan streets into animated celebration zones filled with music and dancing.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 12:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World Cup 2026 Duck Video
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