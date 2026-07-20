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English NewsSportsFootball'You Fool, Crying About Referee': Inside the Argentina-Spain Post-World Cup Final Clash

'You Fool, Crying About Referee': Inside the Argentina-Spain Post-World Cup Final Clash

A post-match brawl erupted after Spain's 1-0 World Cup final win over Argentina, triggered by Nicolas Otamendi confronting Rodri over pre-match claims of referee bias.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
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  • Argentine Paredes grabbed opponents, sparking violence, receiving red.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium concluded with high drama, culminating in a 1-0 extra-time victory for Spain over the defending champions, Argentina. However, the historic triumph for La Roja was instantly overshadowed by a chaotic, full-scale post-match brawl. What began as the standard ecstasy of victory and agony of defeat rapidly degenerated into physical altercations, throat-grabbing, and a bitter war of words broadcast to millions worldwide.

ALSO READ: Why Rodri Won FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Ball Over Lionel Messi - Explained

Pre-Match Spark: Accusations of Bias

The deep-seated animosity that exploded at the final whistle had been simmering all week. Before the final, Spanish defender Aymeric Laporte gave a controversial interview to the media, openly questioning the tournament's officiating. Laporte claimed he was "greatly surprised" by the lenient decisions Argentina received throughout the World Cup, stating that their aggressive play frequently went unpunished.  

While Spain's captain, Rodri, did not publicly join the refereeing debate, the Argentine camp held the collective Spanish squad accountable for deliberately trying to pressure the match officials prior to kickoff. 

"You Were Crying All Week": The Otamendi-Rodri Flashpoint

Immediately after referee Slavko Vinčić blew the final whistle, Spain's substitutes sprinted onto the field to celebrate. In the midst of the chaos, Argentina defender Nicolas Otamendi aggressively confronted his former Manchester City teammate, Rodri.

According to television broadcast footage, a furious Otamendi unloaded on the Spanish captain, shouting: "You were crying all week, you fool. You and Laporte, both of you. That's not right, you were crying with the referees, my friend." A bewildered Rodri was caught completely off-guard by the explosive verbal assault before Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal rushed in to separate the two. 

On-Pitch Violence and Red Cards

The verbal sparring between Otamendi and Rodri quickly escalated into physical violence across the pitch. Tensions had already reached a boiling point during regulation time when Argentina's Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card.  

Following the final whistle, Argentina's Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina spearheaded a wave of aggression. Molina reportedly swung an arm at Rodri, which drew Spain's Eric García into the fray. Paredes then rushed over, grabbed García violently by the throat, and pushed him to the ground. Moments later, Paredes targeted Spain’s Gavi, wrestling the young midfielder down and sparking a massive scrum involving players and coaching staff from both sides.

The referee promptly brandished a straight red card to Paredes for his violent conduct, leaving a definitive, ugly mark on the close of Argentina's title defense.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

Frequently Asked Questions

What specific acts of violence occurred during the post-match brawl?

Leandro Paredes grabbed Spain's Eric García by the throat and pushed him down. He also wrestled Gavi to the ground, sparking a massive scrum.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Cup Final FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Argentina Post Match Chaos
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