Indian Player In FIFA World Cup 2026? Meet New Zealand's Midfielder Sarpreet Singh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian-origin midfielder Sarpreet Singh represented New Zealand at World Cup.

He also played for Bayern Munich, first Indian-origin player in Bundesliga.

Singh's journey highlights Indian diaspora's growing global football impact.

FIFA World Cup Sarpreet Singh: Even though the Indian national team remains absent from FIFA World Cup 2026, it continues having a connection with the tournament. New Zealand midfielder Sarpreet Singh became yet another footballer with Indian heritage to feature on the grand stage after representing the All Whites in their Group G encounter against Iran. The 27-year-old started the match and remained on the pitch deep into stoppage time before being substituted, playing a key role in New Zealand's World Cup campaign.

From Punjabi Roots To The World Cup Stage

Born in Auckland on February 20, 1999, Sarpreet Singh comes from a Punjabi family with roots in Jalandhar. His parents reportedly emigrated from India before settling in New Zealand, where Sarpreet began developing his football skills at a young age.

His journey started at the Wynton Rufer Soccer Academy before he joined the Wellington Phoenix Academy in 2015. The move proved pivotal, helping him progress through New Zealand's youth setup and earn opportunities on the international stage.

Singh represented his country at youth level, including appearances at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, where his performances attracted attention from clubs across Europe.

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Bayern Munich Move Created History

A standout showing at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup opened the door to one of the biggest opportunities of his career, a move to German giants Bayern Munich.

The midfielder went on to make history by becoming the first player of Indian origin to feature in the Bundesliga (Germany's top tier football league). He achieved the milestone after making an appearance for Bayern Munich under then-head coach Hansi Flick, who now manages FC Barcelona.

Since then, Singh has continued his professional career across multiple clubs and currently represents Wellington Phoenix on loan from Serbian outfit TSC.

His connection to Indian football extends beyond his heritage. Singh has previously played against India at senior international level and registered assists for both New Zealand goals during a 2-1 victory over the Blue Tigers.

His appearance follows the recent debut of Australian winger Nishan Velupillay, another player with Indian roots, who featured in Australia's victory over Turkiye earlier in the tournament.