FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast Nears Final Decision As JioHotstar, Zee Enter Race: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA nears deal for World Cup 2026 India broadcast rights.

JioHotstar, Zee Entertainment compete for broadcast partnership.

FIFA lowered valuation due to weaker market interest.

FIFA World Cup 2026 India Broadcast: FIFA is reportedly on the verge of finalising its Indian broadcast partner for the upcoming World Cup 2026, bringing an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the tournament’s telecast rights in the country. According to a report by The Indian Express, the football body recently conducted discussions with executives from both JioHotstar and Zee Entertainment Enterprises as negotiations for the broadcasting rights intensify ahead of next month’s tournament.

While JioHotstar had already broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India, Zee has emerged as a surprise late challenger in the bidding process as it prepares a return to sports broadcasting.

FIFA Forced To Lower Valuation Amid Weak Market Interest

The report stated that FIFA had initially sought close to $100 million for the combined media rights of the 2026 and 2030 FIFA World Cups.

However, due to limited interest from broadcasters, the governing body is believed to have significantly revised its expectations.

The current deal is expected to be finalised in the region of $35 million and would reportedly include rights for both the 2026 and 2030 editions of the men’s FIFA World Cup.

JioHotstar is understood to have maintained its valuation at approximately $20 million, while Zee’s aggressive late push has reportedly made the competition much tighter.

Meanwhile, both Sony Group Corporation and FanCode are believed to have stayed away from the bidding process.

The report further claimed that an official announcement regarding the winning broadcaster could arrive as early as next week once the agreement is formally signed.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Set To Be Biggest Ever Edition

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to begin on June 11, which corresponds to June 12 at 12:30 AM IST for viewers in India.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by United States, Canada and Mexico. This edition will also mark a historic expansion of the competition, with 48 teams participating for the first time instead of the traditional 32-team format.

Defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, will once again be among the favourites alongside football powerhouses such as Spain, France, Portugal and Brazil.

With anticipation building rapidly ahead of the tournament, Indian football fans now await confirmation of where they will be able to watch the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.