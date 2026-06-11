How To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 For Free: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom DD Sports offers free broadcast for select FIFA World Cup matches.

This includes the opener, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final.

Unite8 Sports, Zee5 will air and livestream all matches in India.

FIFA World Cup Free Broadcast: FIFA World Cup 2026 will begin tonight, bringing together the biggest stars in world football for a month-long battle for the sport's ultimate prize. Big names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Lamine Yamal will be chasing glory, while the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe would be hunting their second triumph. After months of anxious speculation, fans in India finally have official TV and online options to catch all the action. In fact, they now also have an option to watch matches for free, albeit with a catch.

With that said, here's everything you need to know about watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 for free.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Free Broadcast India

DD Sports will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2026 for free in India, BUT not all matches.

The channel will only air the opening match between Mexico and South Africa, all Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and the FIFA World Cup Final.

For the remaining group stage as well as the Round Of 32 and 16 fixtures, fans will either have to get Unite8 Sports channels on TV or get a paid subscription for Zee5 to watch online via livestream.

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Timings In India

Although FIFA World Cup 2026 is dated to start on June 11, Indian viewers will see the tournament opener only after midnight, with the first match scheduled for 12:30 AM IST on June 12.

A significant number of fixtures throughout the competition will also take place at challenging hours, with kick-offs ranging from 1:30 AM and 3:30 AM to 4:30 AM, 6:30 AM and 7:30 AM IST.

There are, however, a few exceptions. Some matches have been slotted into more convenient viewing windows for Indian audiences, such Argentina vs Austria and Portugal vs Uzbekistan group stage fixtures, both of which are set to start at 10:30 PM IST.