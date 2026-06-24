FIFA World Cup 2026 Hit By Major Officiating Controversy After England-Ghana Draw

A storm of refereeing controversy has hit the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a highly contentious non-call during England's 0-0 draw against Ghana at Gillette Stadium.

Football pundits, fans, and former players have expressed widespread bewilderment after Honduran match referee Said Martínez opted to penalize Ghanaian forward Prince Adu rather than brandishing a red card to Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford following a dramatic second-half collision.

67th-Minute Chaos

With the Group L match deadlocked and both sides chasing an automatic spot in the Round of 32, Ghana exposed England's high defensive line with a sweeping ball over the top.

Everton shot-stopper Jordan Pickford rushed wildly out of his penalty area to clear the danger but misjudged the flight of the ball entirely, hesitating as he approached the edge of the box. Ghanaian striker Prince Adu read the bounce perfectly, beating the goalkeeper to the spot.

As the ball bypassed them, Pickford collided heavily with the forward, sending both players crashing to the turf. Had a foul been whistled against the England custodian, it would have resulted in an automatic red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO). Shockingly, Martínez ruled that Adu had initiated the illegal contact, awarding a relieving free-kick to England.

The referee & VAR were shit today. They cheated Ghana pic.twitter.com/p3oTl7qhdt — Seyram (@__theSeyram) June 23, 2026

Experts Slam "Lucky" Escape

The decision left Ghana bench completely furious and sparked immediate condemnation from prominent media commentators who felt England received an unmerited lifeline.

"I'm not sure in what world that is a foul on Jordan Pickford. He's an extremely lucky boy." - Adam Crafton, The Athletic

Former English top-flight stars also refused to defend the refereeing crew:

Alan Shearer (Ex-England Striker): "The ball in behind caused England all sorts of problems and Pickford just got caught in no-man's-land. I didn't think that was an England free-kick at all-it absolutely could have gone the other way."

Paul Robinson (Ex-England Goalkeeper): "Neither of them touched the ball. Pickford made the wrong decision there; he stopped and started. The England goalkeeper has got incredibly lucky in that situation."