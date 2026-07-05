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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Heated Scuffle Breaks Out After Mbappe Foul In France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup Clash

WATCH: Heated Scuffle Breaks Out After Mbappe Foul In France vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup Clash

France and Paraguay players were involved in an ugly scene after a foul on Kylian Mbappe during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Players clashed following a robust challenge on Kylian Mbappe.
  • France secured 1-0 victory with Mbappe's decisive penalty.
  • France reached quarter-finals, setting up rematch against Morocco.

France Paraguay Players Clash: France's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 victory over Paraguay featured more than just knockout football, as tempers flared midway through the first half following a robust challenge on Kylian Mbappe. The heated exchange unfolded in the 34th minute after Mbappe was brought down, triggering an immediate reaction from players on both sides. What followed was a brief confrontation involving pushing and shoving before the referee stepped in to separate the players and calm the situation. Videos of the incident have since gained traction on social media. Check it out:

Also Check: Paraguay Goalkeeper Loses Cool, Throws Ball At Mbappe After Handshake Snub

Heated Scenes Erupt After Mbappe Challenge

The match had already been a physical affair when the foul on Mbappe sparked a flashpoint between the two teams.

Several France and Paraguay players rushed towards the scene, leading to a tense confrontation as emotions boiled over.

The incident highlighted the intensity of the knockout encounter, with neither team willing to give an inch in a contest where a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals was on the line.

France Grind Out Narrow Win, Reach Quarter-finals

Once play resumed, France regained their focus and eventually found the breakthrough in a fiercely contested encounter.

Didier Deschamps' side enjoyed the majority of possession but struggled to break down Paraguay's disciplined defensive setup for much of the match. The South Americans frustrated France, making chances difficult to come by.

The decisive moment arrived when Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot, giving France a 1-0 victory and securing their place in the quarter-finals.

Paraguay pushed until the final whistle but were unable to find an equaliser against a resolute France defence. 

The two-time world champions, outright favourites for this tournament, now move into the quarter finals, where they will face Morocco in a rematch from the previous edition's semi-final.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the heated exchange between France and Paraguay players?

A robust challenge on Kylian Mbappe in the 34th minute triggered a confrontation. Players from both sides engaged in pushing and shoving before the referee intervened.

What was the final score of the France vs Paraguay match?

France defeated Paraguay 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal from a penalty.

Who will France play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals?

France will face Morocco in the quarter-finals. This will be a rematch of the previous edition's semi-final.

How did France score their winning goal against Paraguay?

Kylian Mbappe scored France's decisive goal from the penalty spot. This secured their 1-0 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Mbappe FIFA World CUp 2026 France Vs Paraguay
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