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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

WATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

FIFA World Cup 2026: Catch the match updates as Belgium top Group G by defeating New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver, while Egypt secure second place following a dramatic 1-1 draw with Iran.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Belgium defeated New Zealand 5-1, securing Group G top spot.
  • Egypt advanced to knockouts after 1-1 draw with Iran.
  • Late VAR disallowed Iran's winner, ensuring Egypt's progression.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A dramatic 93rd-minute VAR review disallowed an injury-time winning goal from Iran against Egypt in Seattle, forcing a 1-1 draw that altered the entire Group G table. The fallout from the late drama reshaped the qualification picture, ensuring Egypt secured automatic passage to the last 32 alongside Belgium, who comprehensively defeated New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver to seal top spot on goal difference.

Trossard Shines in Dominant Vancouver Display

The European heavyweights dominated from the opening whistle in Vancouver, though an early penalty decision was overturned by VAR. Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, bundling home from close range after Kevin De Bruyne's corner caused panic. Trossard struck again five minutes into the second half with a sharp near-post volley.

De Bruyne extended the lead to 3-0 in the 66th minute with an elegant low finish. New Zealand's Elijah Just pulled one back with a volley from the edge of the box. However, late goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers completed the lopsided scoreline.

WATCH VIDEO

WATCH VIDEO

Stoppage-Time VAR Review Saves Egypt in Seattle

Concurrently, Egypt claimed the runners-up spot in Group G after fighting out a tense 1-1 draw against Iran in front of 66,925 fans in Seattle. Mahmoud Saber gave the Pharaohs a dream start by scoring in the fifth minute. Iran responded quickly, equalizing through Ramin Rezaeian's tight-angle shot in the 14th minute.

The match concluded with massive drama in the 93rd minute when Iran's Shojae Khalilzadeh fired home what appeared to be a historic winning goal. However, a lengthy VAR review scuppered Iranian hopes, ruling the goal out for offside. The decision handed Egypt a crucial reprieve, sending them through to face Australia.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Belgium secure their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 last 32?

Belgium topped Group G after a dominant 5-1 victory over New Zealand in Vancouver. This win secured their place in the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

How did Egypt qualify for the knockout stage of the World Cup?

Egypt advanced as runners-up in Group G after a 1-1 draw with Iran. A 93rd-minute VAR intervention denied Iran a winning goal, allowing Egypt to progress on goal difference.

Who were the key goal scorers for Belgium in their match against New Zealand?

Leandro Trossard scored two goals, while Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, and Alexis Saelemaekers each added one. Trossard's brace included a close-range finish and a near-post volley.

What was the final outcome of the match between Egypt and Iran?

The match between Egypt and Iran ended in a 1-1 draw. Egypt's Mahmoud Saber and Iran's Ramin Rezaeian scored the goals for their respective teams.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Latest News FIFA World CUp 2026 Iran Vs Egypt Iran VAR Goal
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