WATCH: Heartbreak For Iran As VAR Denies Goal In Crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Belgium defeated New Zealand 5-1, securing Group G top spot.

Egypt advanced to knockouts after 1-1 draw with Iran.

Late VAR disallowed Iran's winner, ensuring Egypt's progression.

FIFA World Cup 2026: A dramatic 93rd-minute VAR review disallowed an injury-time winning goal from Iran against Egypt in Seattle, forcing a 1-1 draw that altered the entire Group G table. The fallout from the late drama reshaped the qualification picture, ensuring Egypt secured automatic passage to the last 32 alongside Belgium, who comprehensively defeated New Zealand 5-1 in Vancouver to seal top spot on goal difference.

Trossard Shines in Dominant Vancouver Display

The European heavyweights dominated from the opening whistle in Vancouver, though an early penalty decision was overturned by VAR. Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, bundling home from close range after Kevin De Bruyne's corner caused panic. Trossard struck again five minutes into the second half with a sharp near-post volley.

De Bruyne extended the lead to 3-0 in the 66th minute with an elegant low finish. New Zealand's Elijah Just pulled one back with a volley from the edge of the box. However, late goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Saelemaekers completed the lopsided scoreline.

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What just happened? Did VAR just rob #Iran ?? There’s another defender deeper and it disregards him? Am I missing something because no one on the broadcast is talking about it. #fifa #egypt pic.twitter.com/HgNUy9Jxnp — Travis (@_TMiddleton_) June 27, 2026

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VAR review won another match against Iran pic.twitter.com/4pA5HTnwpw — Dada Shastoni (@DadaShastoni) June 27, 2026

Stoppage-Time VAR Review Saves Egypt in Seattle

Concurrently, Egypt claimed the runners-up spot in Group G after fighting out a tense 1-1 draw against Iran in front of 66,925 fans in Seattle. Mahmoud Saber gave the Pharaohs a dream start by scoring in the fifth minute. Iran responded quickly, equalizing through Ramin Rezaeian's tight-angle shot in the 14th minute.

The match concluded with massive drama in the 93rd minute when Iran's Shojae Khalilzadeh fired home what appeared to be a historic winning goal. However, a lengthy VAR review scuppered Iranian hopes, ruling the goal out for offside. The decision handed Egypt a crucial reprieve, sending them through to face Australia.