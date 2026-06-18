FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham Put On A Show As England Outclass Croatia 4-2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England secured a 4-2 victory over Croatia in World Cup opener.

Kane's penalty, Rice's header gave England initial leads.

Croatia equalized twice before Bellingham, Rashford sealed win.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The star-studded England squad secured an entertaining four-two victory during a frantic opening fixture of the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 on Wednesday evening. Despite enduring significant defensive vulnerabilities throughout the match, Thomas Tuchel's clinical team successfully demonstrated immense attacking quality to comfortably claim maximum group points against Croatia in front of seventy thousand spectators.

Frenetic First Half

The FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter at the spectacular home of the Dallas Cowboys produced immense drama after veteran playmaker Luka Modric conceded an early penalty for Croatia.

Luka Modric dangled out a leg and caught Noni Madueke in the box, allowing England an immediate opportunity to establish control over Croatia during the opening exchange.

Experienced forward Harry Kane initially saw his unconvincing penalty saved by Dominik Livakovic altogether before French referee Clement Turpin swiftly ordered a mandatory retake following video assistant referee clarification.

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The clinical Bayern Munich predator confidently held his nerve during the second attempt, converting ruthlessly into the left corner to open the scoring for England after twelve minutes.

Zlatko Dalic's older Croatia squad gradually established a foothold in midfield, punishing a poor defensive turnover when Petar Sucic cleverly created space for young playmaker Martin Baturina to equalise.

The talented twenty-three-year-old midfielder cleanly whipped a first-time effort past experienced goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who managed a slight touch but failed to deflect the ball wide.

England required only six subsequent minutes to regain their advantage against Croatia when a precise Declan Rice corner found the unmarked national captain to comfortably nod home.

The crucial headed goal officially elevated the clinical skipper to ten career tournament goals, matching the long-standing England record previously established by legendary striker Gary Lineker altogether.

Thomas Tuchel barely smiled on the touchline as his vulnerable defensive unit allowed Croatia forward Petar Musa to stroke home from close range during fifth minute of first-half injury time.

Bellingham Restores Advantage

The highly competitive second half of this FIFA World Cup 2026 match started precisely as the opening period concluded, with elite midfielder Jude Bellingham galloping down the right flank.

Jude Bellingham galloped down the right flank unchallenged to roll the ball home, safely restoring the narrow lead for England just two minutes following the interval.

The brilliant goal sparked immense celebrations among the large contingent of travelling supporters inside the arena as England once again asserted total dominance over a stubborn Croatia side.

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England subsequently squandered multiple clear opportunities to extend their advantage, with Nico O'Reilly and Harry Kane both firing wide from promising positions inside the penalty box.

Croatia launched several dangerous attacking moves during the final fifteen minutes as England retreated deeply, creating immense tension before substitute Marcus Rashford made the points safe.

The direct forward popped up unexpectedly with only five minutes remaining on the stadium clock, finishing cleanly to seal a memorable winning start for England in the FIFA World Cup 2026.