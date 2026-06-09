Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England footballers played cricket during FIFA World Cup training preparations.

Captain Harry Kane, a known cricket enthusiast, participated.

Kane had also congratulated Kohli, RCB for their IPL success.

England Footballers Player Cricket: England's preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 took an unexpected turn, with some of the nation's biggest football stars seen playing cricket in training. As the countdown to football's biggest tournament gathers momentum, images of the Three Lions squad enojying a cricket session were uploaded on social media. They likely engaged in the activity as part of their downtime. Among those seen taking part were captain and striker Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, as well as defender John Stones.

Harry Kane's Love For Cricket

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Harry Kane's admiration for cricket is well documented. The England skipper has previously expressed his interest in the sport and has often followed major cricketing events. He was even seen playing cricket in training some years ago during his time at London-based club Tottenham Hotspur.

More recently, Kane was among the notable names who congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB following their latest IPL triumph. Taking to Instagram, the striker praised Kohli's match-winning contribution.

"What a player and what a knock @virat.kohli! Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back to back IPL titles" wrote Harry Kane on his Instagram Story.

He had also congratulated RCB after their maiden IPL title victory and shares a long-standing connection with Kohli, having met the Indian batting icon during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

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When Is England's First FIFA World Cup Match?

England will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 17 (June 18, 1:30 AM IST) with a Group D clash against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

Led by Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane, the Three Lions will be aiming for a strong start before taking on Ghana and Panama in their remaining group-stage fixtures.