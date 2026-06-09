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HomeSportsFootballHarry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham & Co Swap Football With Cricket Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and other England stars were seen playing cricket during training camps as preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 continue.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England footballers played cricket during FIFA World Cup training preparations.
  • Captain Harry Kane, a known cricket enthusiast, participated.
  • Kane had also congratulated Kohli, RCB for their IPL success.

England Footballers Player Cricket: England's preparations for FIFA World Cup 2026 took an unexpected turn, with some of the nation's biggest football stars seen playing cricket in training. As the countdown to football's biggest tournament gathers momentum, images of the Three Lions squad enojying a cricket session were uploaded on social media. They likely engaged in the activity as part of their downtime. Among those seen taking part were captain and striker Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, as well as defender John Stones.

Harry Kane's Love For Cricket

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by England football team (@england)

Harry Kane's admiration for cricket is well documented. The England skipper has previously expressed his interest in the sport and has often followed major cricketing events. He was even seen playing cricket in training some years ago during his time at London-based club Tottenham Hotspur.

More recently, Kane was among the notable names who congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB following their latest IPL triumph. Taking to Instagram, the striker praised Kohli's match-winning contribution.

"What a player and what a knock @virat.kohli! Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back to back IPL titles" wrote Harry Kane on his Instagram Story.

He had also congratulated RCB after their maiden IPL title victory and shares a long-standing connection with Kohli, having met the Indian batting icon during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Also Check: Ben Stokes Could Lose England Test Captaincy Over Nightclub Controversy

When Is England's First FIFA World Cup Match?

England will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 journey on June 17 (June 18, 1:30 AM IST) with a Group D clash against Croatia in Arlington, Texas.

Led by Thomas Tuchel and captain Harry Kane, the Three Lions will be aiming for a strong start before taking on Ghana and Panama in their remaining group-stage fixtures.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What activity are England footballers doing in training?

England football stars are playing cricket in training as part of their FIFA World Cup 2026 preparations. It offers a way to relax while maintaining a competitive spirit away from football demands.

Which England players participated in the cricket sessions?

Captain Harry Kane, midfielders Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers, and defender John Stones were among those seen taking part in the cricket sessions.

What is Harry Kane's connection to cricket?

Harry Kane has a well-documented admiration for cricket, follows major events, and has previously played it in training during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

How did Harry Kane recently show his interest in cricket?

Kane recently congratulated Virat Kohli and RCB on their IPL triumph via Instagram. He praised Kohli's performance and RCB's achievement of back-to-back IPL titles.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli RCB FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham Harry Kane
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