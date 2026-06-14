FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland Edge Past Haiti 1-0 To Top Early Group C Standings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Scotland secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opener.

John McGinn scored Scotland's decisive 27th-minute goal.

Haiti created dangerous chances, missing a late equalizer.

The win puts Scotland atop Group C standings.

Haiti vs Scotland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland secured an emotional 1-0 victory over a resilient Haiti side at the packed Boston Stadium to launch their historic Group C campaign in style. Making their first tournament appearance since 1998, the tactical triumph immediately propels Steve Clarke’s structured team to the absolute summit of the early standings. The tight outcome leaves the remaining pool wide open after rivals Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco.

John McGinn Ends Scotland's Goal Drought

The European heavyweights established an early tactical foothold through energetic winger Ben Doak, who caused immense disruption across the flanks. The persistent pressure quickly yielded the decisive moment of the fixture before the half-hour mark.

A sweeping attacking move orchestrated by Ché Adams allowed dynamic midfielder John McGinn to advance into the box. The captain unleashed a controlled left-footed shot that deflected past goalkeeper Johny Placide into the net.

The historic 28th-minute breakthrough sparked absolute pandemonium among the travelling support. The strike marked the nation's first goal scored at a global finals since their memorable draw against Norway twenty-eight years ago.

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Haiti Unit Blocks Flank Attacks Before Half-Time

Haiti responded with immense bravery, recovering from a sluggish opening spell to orchestrate dangerous offensive sequences. Midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde delivered several superb crosses into the penalty area.

Experienced central defender Ricardo Adé narrowly missed the target with a powerful header from a dead-ball delivery. The Caribbean outfit continued to commit numbers forward, making life extremely uncomfortable for the Scottish backline.

A booking for Bellegarde capped an incredibly physical opening forty-five minutes of football. Despite the sustained pressure, the disciplined Tartan Army preserved their narrow advantage heading into the dressing rooms.

Haiti's Second Half Substitution Misses Opportunity

The second half evolved into an expansive, end-to-end battle as both international managers introduced fresh tactical substitutions from the bench. Young prospect Ben Doak saw a brilliant effort blocked.

The Scottish midfield worked tirelessly to break down transitions, while the Caribbean defense remained resolute under intense pressure. The physical battle in the middle of the pitch left both sides searching for a definitive opening.

The absolute best opportunity for an equaliser arrived dramatically in the 85th minute of play. Powerhouse forward Frantzdy Pierrot connected with a point-blank header, only to watch it agonisingly whistle wide.