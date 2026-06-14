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HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland Edge Past Haiti 1-0 To Top Early Group C Standings

FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland Edge Past Haiti 1-0 To Top Early Group C Standings

Haiti vs Scotland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: John McGinn scored the only goal as Scotland defeated Haiti 1-0 at Boston Stadium in their opening Group C fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 09:24 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Scotland secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti in their opener.
  • John McGinn scored Scotland's decisive 27th-minute goal.
  • Haiti created dangerous chances, missing a late equalizer.
  • The win puts Scotland atop Group C standings.

Haiti vs Scotland Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland secured an emotional 1-0 victory over a resilient Haiti side at the packed Boston Stadium to launch their historic Group C campaign in style. Making their first tournament appearance since 1998, the tactical triumph immediately propels Steve Clarke’s structured team to the absolute summit of the early standings. The tight outcome leaves the remaining pool wide open after rivals Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco.

John McGinn Ends Scotland's Goal Drought

The European heavyweights established an early tactical foothold through energetic winger Ben Doak, who caused immense disruption across the flanks. The persistent pressure quickly yielded the decisive moment of the fixture before the half-hour mark.

A sweeping attacking move orchestrated by Ché Adams allowed dynamic midfielder John McGinn to advance into the box. The captain unleashed a controlled left-footed shot that deflected past goalkeeper Johny Placide into the net.

The historic 28th-minute breakthrough sparked absolute pandemonium among the travelling support. The strike marked the nation's first goal scored at a global finals since their memorable draw against Norway twenty-eight years ago.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil Held To Frustrating 1-1 Draw By Resilient Morocco

Haiti Unit Blocks Flank Attacks Before Half-Time 

Haiti responded with immense bravery, recovering from a sluggish opening spell to orchestrate dangerous offensive sequences. Midfielder Jean-Ricner Bellegarde delivered several superb crosses into the penalty area.

Experienced central defender Ricardo Adé narrowly missed the target with a powerful header from a dead-ball delivery. The Caribbean outfit continued to commit numbers forward, making life extremely uncomfortable for the Scottish backline.

A booking for Bellegarde capped an incredibly physical opening forty-five minutes of football. Despite the sustained pressure, the disciplined Tartan Army preserved their narrow advantage heading into the dressing rooms.

Haiti's Second Half Substitution Misses Opportunity

The second half evolved into an expansive, end-to-end battle as both international managers introduced fresh tactical substitutions from the bench. Young prospect Ben Doak saw a brilliant effort blocked.

The Scottish midfield worked tirelessly to break down transitions, while the Caribbean defense remained resolute under intense pressure. The physical battle in the middle of the pitch left both sides searching for a definitive opening.

The absolute best opportunity for an equaliser arrived dramatically in the 85th minute of play. Powerhouse forward Frantzdy Pierrot connected with a point-blank header, only to watch it agonisingly whistle wide.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the final score of the match between Scotland and Haiti?

Scotland secured a 1-0 victory over a resilient Haiti side. This tactical triumph immediately propelled them to the summit of the early Group C standings.

Who scored Scotland's goal against Haiti?

John McGinn scored Scotland's decisive goal in the 27th minute. He unleashed a controlled left-footed shot that deflected past goalkeeper Johny Placide.

What was the significance of Scotland's goal in the match?

The 27th-minute strike marked Scotland's first goal scored at a global finals since their memorable draw against Norway twenty-eight years ago. It also put them top of Group C.

How did Haiti perform in the match?

Haiti responded with immense bravery, orchestrating dangerous offensive sequences. They nearly equalized in the 85th minute when Frantzdy Pierrot narrowly missed with a point-blank header.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Latest News Haiti Vs Scotland Haiti Vs Scotland Highlights Haiti Vs Scotland World Cup 2026 John McGinn Goal Scotland Group C Standings World Cup Ben Doak Highlights Boston FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Report
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