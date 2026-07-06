WATCH: Haaland Unleashes Stunning Long-Range Strike To Extend Norway's Lead Over Brazil

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Erling Haaland's sensational long-range goal secured Norway's victory.

Haaland's brace sealed Norway's 2-1 win, advancing them.

Neymar announced international retirement after Brazil's World Cup exit.

Haaland Goal FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland produced one of the standout moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sensational long-range finish that sealed Norway's famous victory over Brazil in the Round of 16. Collecting the ball just outside the penalty area, the striker took a composed first touch before unleashing a thunderous strike through a crowd of defenders. Despite three Brazilian players attempting to close him down, Haaland's fierce effort flew beyond a diving Alisson and crashed into the side-netting, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. Check it out:

This Angle of Erling Haaland goal is insane….. pic.twitter.com/BPH2q9mfg4 July 5, 2026

The stunning finish completed the Norwegian's brace and effectively ended Brazil's hopes of extending their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

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Haaland Delivers Knockout Blow To Brazil

The goal capped another outstanding display from Haaland, who had already opened the scoring with a powerful header after Andreas Schjelderup delivered a pinpoint cross from the left flank.

His second strike, however, stole the spotlight. Receiving possession on the edge of the box, Haaland wasted little time before firing an unstoppable effort through traffic and beyond Alisson to put Norway firmly in control late in the contest.

The brace took Haaland to seven goals at the tournament, drawing him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the adidas Golden Boot while helping Norway reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Neymar Bows Out As Brazil's Campaign Ends

Brazil created several opportunities throughout the match but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who saved Bruno Guimaraes' first-half penalty before producing a series of crucial stops to frustrate the five-time world champions.

Neymar reduced the deficit with a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the goal proved only a consolation as Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat and exited the competition.

The emotional evening also marked the end of an era for Brazilian football. Following the defeat, Neymar announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career with the Selecao.