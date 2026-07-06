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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Haaland Unleashes Stunning Long-Range Strike To Extend Norway's Lead Over Brazil

WATCH: Haaland Unleashes Stunning Long-Range Strike To Extend Norway's Lead Over Brazil

Erling Haaland blasted home a stunning long-range goal as Norway beat Brazil 2-1 to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals in Neymar's final international match.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Erling Haaland's sensational long-range goal secured Norway's victory.
  • Haaland's brace sealed Norway's 2-1 win, advancing them.
  • Neymar announced international retirement after Brazil's World Cup exit.

Haaland Goal FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland produced one of the standout moments of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a sensational long-range finish that sealed Norway's famous victory over Brazil in the Round of 16. Collecting the ball just outside the penalty area, the striker took a composed first touch before unleashing a thunderous strike through a crowd of defenders. Despite three Brazilian players attempting to close him down, Haaland's fierce effort flew beyond a diving Alisson and crashed into the side-netting, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance. Check it out:

The stunning finish completed the Norwegian's brace and effectively ended Brazil's hopes of extending their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.

Also Check: Trump's FIFA Call Resulted In Shock Balogun Reprieve For USA vs Belgium Clash: Report

Haaland Delivers Knockout Blow To Brazil

The goal capped another outstanding display from Haaland, who had already opened the scoring with a powerful header after Andreas Schjelderup delivered a pinpoint cross from the left flank.

His second strike, however, stole the spotlight. Receiving possession on the edge of the box, Haaland wasted little time before firing an unstoppable effort through traffic and beyond Alisson to put Norway firmly in control late in the contest.

The brace took Haaland to seven goals at the tournament, drawing him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the adidas Golden Boot while helping Norway reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

Neymar Bows Out As Brazil's Campaign Ends

Brazil created several opportunities throughout the match but were repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who saved Bruno Guimaraes' first-half penalty before producing a series of crucial stops to frustrate the five-time world champions.

Neymar reduced the deficit with a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the goal proved only a consolation as Brazil suffered a 2-1 defeat and exited the competition.

The emotional evening also marked the end of an era for Brazilian football. Following the defeat, Neymar announced his retirement from international football, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career with the Selecao.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was noteworthy about Erling Haaland's goal against Brazil?

Haaland scored a sensational long-range finish just outside the penalty area, sealing Norway's victory. He unleashed a thunderous strike that flew past a diving Alisson.

What was the final score of the Norway vs. Brazil match?

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Haaland scored a brace for Norway, while Neymar netted a penalty for Brazil.

How many goals has Erling Haaland scored in the tournament so far?

Haaland has scored seven goals in the tournament, drawing him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the adidas Golden Boot.

What significant event happened after Brazil's loss to Norway?

Following the defeat, Neymar announced his retirement from international football. This brought an end to his distinguished career with the Selecao.

How did Norway perform in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Norway reached the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, thanks to their 2-1 victory over Brazil in the Round of 16.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar Erling Haaland FIFA World Cup Brazil Vs Norway
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