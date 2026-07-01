FIFA World Cup 2026: Haaland Strikes Again! Norway Knock Out Ivory Coast

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in FIFA World Cup Round of 32.

Antonio Nusa scored first for Norway; Amad Diallo equalized.

Erling Haaland then scored the decisive winning goal for Norway.

Norway vs Ivory Coast FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland once again proved why he is one of world football's deadliest forwards, scoring the decisive goal as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash. The victory sends Norway into the Round of 16 for the first time since the 1998 edition, where they will meet Brazil in a blockbuster knockout encounter at the Metlife Stadium on July 5. The Manchester City striker continued his sensational tournament with his fifth goal of the competition.

However, Norway had to overcome a spirited fightback from Ivory Coast, who pushed them all the way until the final whistle.

Antonio Nusa Breaks The Deadlock

Ivory Coast started brightly and looked the more dangerous side during the opening exchanges.

Their wide players repeatedly stretched Norway's defence, with Ghislain Konan firing into the side netting before Nicolas Pepe squandered the game's first clear opportunity after a dangerous cross from Yan Diomande.

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Despite the early pressure from the African side, it was Norway who struck first.

Antonio Nusa collected possession on the left edge of the penalty area before cutting inside onto his stronger foot. The youngster then curled a superb finish beyond the goalkeeper to score his first goal of the tournament and hand Norway a valuable lead before the interval.

Haaland, who had been closely marked throughout the first half, almost doubled the advantage shortly before the break. Alexander Sørloth's knockdown found the striker inside the area, but Ibrahim Sangaré produced a crucial block to deny him.

Haaland Has The Final Say

Ivory Coast returned after the restart with renewed belief. Their persistence was rewarded after substitute Amad Diallo made an immediate impact.

The winger combined brilliantly with Pepe before weaving through two defenders inside the penalty area and firing an emphatic finish beyond Ørjan Nyland to level the contest. Having already scored as a substitute during the group stage, Diallo once again delivered when his country needed him most.

The equaliser set up a tense finale, but Norway's talisman stepped forward.

Patrick Berg drove a dangerous low cross into the six-yard box, where Haaland reacted quickest to poke home from close range and restore Norway's lead.

Ivory Coast refused to give up and nearly forced extra time when Diallo whipped a superb free-kick towards the top corner. However, Nyland produced an outstanding save to preserve Norway's advantage and seal their place in the next round.