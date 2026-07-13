'We Got Robbed': Haaland's Father Fires At Referee After England's Controversial World Cup Win

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England's 2-1 victory over Norway sparked major officiating controversy.

A Skycam incident involving the ball's trajectory drew protests.

Erling Haaland's father criticized refereeing, claiming Norway was

Haaland Father Tweets: England's dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals continues to generate debate, with Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, joining the growing criticism of the officiating. Thomas Tuchel's side booked a place in the semi-finals thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace, but the contest was overshadowed by a controversial incident before England's equaliser. Norway's players and coaching staff were left furious, believing a key decision changed the course of the match.

Alf-Inge Haaland Takes Swipe At Officials

Well done Bellingham and referee. July 11, 2026

Alf-Inge Haaland Haaland, former Manchester City star and father of Norway captain Erling Haaland, publicly questioned the officiating with a series of pointed posts on X.

Replying to a message congratulating Bellingham and England, he wrote, "Well done Bellingham and referee."

He later doubled down with another response, saying:

"Really? Saved bye the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today."

Really? Saved bye the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today. https://t.co/Lplf9uyOzM — Alfie Haaland (@alfiehaaland) July 12, 2026

England eventually completed the comeback in extra time, with Bellingham scoring the decisive goal to send the Three Lions into the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time.

While the result cannot be overturned, the debate surrounding the Skycam incident and the referee's decisions is likely to remain one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

Skycam Incident Sparks Debate

The controversy unfolded in first-half stoppage time when Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a long clearance that appeared to strike the Skycam wire suspended above the pitch, seemingly changing trajectory and leading to a goal.

Norway immediately protested, arguing play should have been stopped if the ball had indeed made contact with an external object.

However, FIFA later released a statement explaining that the technology inside the match ball detected no contact with the cable, dismissing the claims.

Despite FIFA's clarification, the controversy refused to die down on social media.