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English NewsSportsFootball'We Got Robbed': Haaland's Father Fires At Referee After England's Controversial World Cup Win

'We Got Robbed': Haaland's Father Fires At Referee After England's Controversial World Cup Win

Erling Haaland's father blasted the referee after England's controversial World Cup win over Norway, insisting his side "got robbed" despite FIFA's explanation.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 13 Jul 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • England's 2-1 victory over Norway sparked major officiating controversy.
  • A Skycam incident involving the ball's trajectory drew protests.
  • Erling Haaland's father criticized refereeing, claiming Norway was

Haaland Father Tweets: England's dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals continues to generate debate, with Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, joining the growing criticism of the officiating. Thomas Tuchel's side booked a place in the semi-finals thanks to a Jude Bellingham brace, but the contest was overshadowed by a controversial incident before England's equaliser. Norway's players and coaching staff were left furious, believing a key decision changed the course of the match.

Alf-Inge Haaland Takes Swipe At Officials

Alf-Inge Haaland Haaland, former Manchester City star and father of Norway captain Erling Haaland, publicly questioned the officiating with a series of pointed posts on X.

Replying to a message congratulating Bellingham and England, he wrote, "Well done Bellingham and referee."

He later doubled down with another response, saying:

"Really? Saved bye the referee. Hope you win the WC now. But feel we got robbed today."

England eventually completed the comeback in extra time, with Bellingham scoring the decisive goal to send the Three Lions into the FIFA World Cup semi-finals for the fourth time.

While the result cannot be overturned, the debate surrounding the Skycam incident and the referee's decisions is likely to remain one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

Skycam Incident Sparks Debate

The controversy unfolded in first-half stoppage time when Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland launched a long clearance that appeared to strike the Skycam wire suspended above the pitch, seemingly changing trajectory and leading to a goal.

Norway immediately protested, arguing play should have been stopped if the ball had indeed made contact with an external object.

However, FIFA later released a statement explaining that the technology inside the match ball detected no contact with the cable, dismissing the claims.

Despite FIFA's clarification, the controversy refused to die down on social media.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Erling Haaland's father criticizing the officiating?

Alf-Inge Haaland publicly questioned the referee's decisions following Norway's 2-1 loss to England. He tweeted

What was the controversial Skycam incident?

In first-half stoppage time, Norway's goalkeeper launched a clearance that appeared to strike a Skycam wire, altering its trajectory and leading to a goal. Norway protested, arguing play should have stopped.

How did FIFA respond to the Skycam controversy?

FIFA released a statement explaining that the technology inside the match ball detected no contact with the Skycam cable. This effectively dismissed Norway's claims regarding the incident.

What was the final result of the England vs. Norway match?

England defeated Norway 2-1 in extra time during the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. Jude Bellingham scored a brace, including the decisive goal, to send England to the semi-finals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Jul 2026 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Erling Haaland Jude Bellingham FIFA World CUp 2026 ENGLAND VS NORWAY
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