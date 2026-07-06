Haaland Ends Neymar's Last Dance As Norway Knock Brazil Out of FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Brazil missed early penalty, goalkeeper Nyland made key saves.

Haaland's header gave Norway a crucial second-half lead.

Haaland secured victory with late goal; Neymar's penalty consolation.

Brazil vs Norway FIFA World Cup: Erling Haaland delivered another match-winning performance as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, ending the five-time champions' campaign in dramatic fashion. The Round of 16 clash saw Norway move within two victories of lifting the trophy. Haaland's sixth and seventh goals of the competition also drew him level with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot standings for the moment.

Brazil Waste Early Opportunities

Brazil had the first major chance to take control after Kristoffer Ajer brought down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area. Following a VAR review, the referee pointed to the spot.

Although Vinicius Junior initially held the ball, he handed penalty duties to Bruno Guimaraes. Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland guessed correctly, diving low to his left to keep out the effort and preserve the deadlock.

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Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil before half-time. The experienced goalkeeper produced crucial saves with his legs to deny both Gabriel Martinelli and Vinicius Junior as Norway reached the interval on level terms.

Brazil thought they had found a breakthrough early in the second half after Endrick was introduced from the bench. Just 52 seconds after entering the pitch, the teenager raced through on goal following an incisive pass from Vinicius Junior.

However, a heavy first touch allowed the chance to slip away before his shot drifted off target.

Haaland Punishes Brazil

Nyland remained unbeatable, making further stops from Rayan and Bruno Guimaraes before Norway finally capitalised.

Substitute Andreas Schjelderup, who had replaced Antonio Nusa at half-time, surged down the left following a slick passing move before delivering a precise cross into the box. Haaland rose highest to power a downward header beyond Alisson and hand Norway the lead.

The Manchester City striker completed his brace in the closing stages of normal time, squeezing a low effort through Danilo's legs and beyond Alisson to ignite celebrations among the Norway supporters.

Neymar converted a penalty deep into stoppage time, but the goal proved only a consolation as Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

Norway, meanwhile, advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time and will now face either Mexico or England in Miami on 11 July for a place in the last four.