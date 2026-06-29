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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Lionel Messi Takes Lead, Mbappe & Haaland Chase

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Lionel Messi Takes Lead, Mbappe & Haaland Chase

Lionel Messi’s blistering group-stage form has given him a two-goal cushion, but a dangerous pack of world-class finishers remains hot on his heels.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 06:36 AM (IST)

The race for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot has reached a boiling point at the conclusion of the opening phase. Argentina's legendary captain Lionel Messi has taken sole possession of the top spot, breaking historic tournament records along the way.

Despite starting on the bench to manage his workload, the 39-year-old maestro made a sensational substitute appearance against Jordan at AT&T Stadium, curling home a trademark free-kick to bring his individual tournament tally to an astonishing six goals in just three group stage matches.

Golden Boot Leaderboard Breakdown

Lionel Messi’s blistering group-stage form has given him a two-goal cushion, but a dangerous pack of world-class finishers remains hot on his heels.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Top Goalscorers:

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 6 Goals

2. Kylian Mbappé (France): 4 Goals

3. Ousmane Dembélé (France): 4 Goals

4. Vinícius Júnior (Brazil): 4 Goals

5. Erling Haaland (Norway): 4 Goals

The chasing pack is headlined by a lethal French duo. Kylian Mbappé has maintained his characteristically elite tournament standards with four goals, while his teammate Ousmane Dembélé exploded into contention following a spectacular hat-trick against Norway.

Joining them on four goals are Brazil’s dynamic winger Vinícius Júnior and Norway's goal-machine Erling Haaland, both of whom have comfortably carried their elite domestic form onto North American soil.

Messi Shatters Historic World Cup Benchmarks

The magnificent free-kick that sealed Argentina's 3-1 victory over Jordan did far more than expand Messi's Golden Boot lead - it completely rewrote international football history.

With his strike past Jordan's keeper, Messi registered his sixth career World Cup goal fired from outside the penalty area. This official breakthrough pulled him past Brazilian legend Rivelino, who held the previous record of five long-range goals for over half a century. The goal also boosted Messi's cumulative World Cup total to 19 strikes, further cementing his legacy as Argentina's most lethal marksman on the global stage.

A Charmed Campaign for World Champions

The Argentine captain's path to six goals in the 2026 edition has been a masterclass in efficiency. He launched his campaign with a dominant hat-trick against Algeria, backed it up with a clinical brace against Austria, and capped off Group J with his stunning free-kick cameo after entering the pitch as a 60th-minute substitute.

By finding the net in all three matches, Messi became only the fourth player since 1998 to score in every single group game of a World Cup tournament, joining an elite club that includes Cristiano Ronaldo (2018), David Villa (2010), and Fernando Torres (2010).

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race?

Lionel Messi of Argentina is currently leading the Golden Boot race with six goals. He achieved this impressive tally in just three group stage matches.

What historic record did Lionel Messi break in the group stage?

Messi broke the record for the most World Cup goals scored from outside the penalty area, now having six. This surpasses Brazilian legend Rivelino's previous record of five.

Which players are close behind Messi in the Golden Boot standings?

Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Vinícius Júnior, and Erling Haaland are all tied for second place. Each of these players has scored four goals.

How many total World Cup goals has Lionel Messi scored in his career?

Lionel Messi's recent free-kick against Jordan increased his cumulative World Cup total to 19 strikes. This achievement further solidifies his legacy as Argentina's top scorer in the tournament.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 06:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Golden Boot Race
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