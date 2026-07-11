WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois exited injured during the 71st minute.

Substitute Lammens' late error gifted Spain decisive 88th-minute goal.

Mikel Merino's goal sealed Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory.

FIFA World Cup Belgium Goalkeeper Error: Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in heartbreaking fashion after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens committed a costly error that gifted Spain a dramatic late winner in their quarter-final clash. Introduced after Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury, Lammens was unable to make the impact Belgium had hoped for as a spilled save allowed Mikel Merino to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat. Check it out:

The mistake proved decisive, sending Spain into the semi-finals while bringing Belgium's campaign to an abrupt end.

Lammens' Error Proves Decisive

Belgium were dealt a significant setback in the 71st minute when veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was unable to continue after suffering an apparent thigh injury.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper had impressed with four saves before going down during the second half.

Read More: Heartbreak For Belgium! Merino's Late Goal Fires Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

After receiving treatment during the hydration break, Courtois left the field in visible distress, with tears in his eyes as Senne Lammens replaced him between the posts.

With the match finely balanced, Spain found the breakthrough in the closing stages. Pau Cubarsi tested Lammens from distance, but the Belgian goalkeeper failed to gather the effort cleanly.

The loose ball fell kindly for Mikel Merino, who reacted quickest to fire home the rebound in the 88th minute and hand Spain a crucial lead. Check it out:

Spain March Into Semi-Finals

Merino once again emerged as Spain's match-winner, delivering another decisive late contribution to keep his nation's World Cup dream alive.

His goal secured a 2-1 victory and booked Spain's place in the semi-finals, where tournament heavyweights France await.

For Belgium, the defeat marked a painful exit after matching Spain for long periods.

Courtois' injury and Lammens' unfortunate mistake ultimately proved pivotal, with one moment of misjudgment separating the two sides on a night that ended in disappointment for the Red Devils and jubilation for Luis de la Fuente's men.