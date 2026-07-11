Belgium was eliminated after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a costly error. This allowed Mikel Merino to score Spain's decisive goal in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat.
WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens' costly late error handed Spain a dramatic winning goal as the Red Devils crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
- Veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois exited injured during the 71st minute.
- Substitute Lammens' late error gifted Spain decisive 88th-minute goal.
- Mikel Merino's goal sealed Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory.
FIFA World Cup Belgium Goalkeeper Error: Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in heartbreaking fashion after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens committed a costly error that gifted Spain a dramatic late winner in their quarter-final clash. Introduced after Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury, Lammens was unable to make the impact Belgium had hoped for as a spilled save allowed Mikel Merino to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat. Check it out:
GOALL Mikel Merino!!!!— Hellobuddy (@hell_obuddy) July 10, 2026
SKOR 2-1
apa jadi skor akhir ini???#spain #belgium pic.twitter.com/YzO313R2zu
The mistake proved decisive, sending Spain into the semi-finals while bringing Belgium's campaign to an abrupt end.
Lammens' Error Proves Decisive
Belgium were dealt a significant setback in the 71st minute when veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was unable to continue after suffering an apparent thigh injury.
The Real Madrid shot-stopper had impressed with four saves before going down during the second half.
Read More: Heartbreak For Belgium! Merino's Late Goal Fires Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals
After receiving treatment during the hydration break, Courtois left the field in visible distress, with tears in his eyes as Senne Lammens replaced him between the posts.
With the match finely balanced, Spain found the breakthrough in the closing stages. Pau Cubarsi tested Lammens from distance, but the Belgian goalkeeper failed to gather the effort cleanly.
The loose ball fell kindly for Mikel Merino, who reacted quickest to fire home the rebound in the 88th minute and hand Spain a crucial lead. Check it out:
Spain March Into Semi-Finals
Merino once again emerged as Spain's match-winner, delivering another decisive late contribution to keep his nation's World Cup dream alive.
His goal secured a 2-1 victory and booked Spain's place in the semi-finals, where tournament heavyweights France await.
For Belgium, the defeat marked a painful exit after matching Spain for long periods.
Courtois' injury and Lammens' unfortunate mistake ultimately proved pivotal, with one moment of misjudgment separating the two sides on a night that ended in disappointment for the Red Devils and jubilation for Luis de la Fuente's men.
Frequently Asked Questions
What led to Belgium's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026?
Why did Senne Lammens enter the game for Belgium?
Lammens was introduced in the 71st minute after Belgium's starting goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, suffered an apparent thigh injury. Courtois was unable to continue playing.
Who scored the winning goal for Spain against Belgium?
Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal for Spain in the 88th minute. He capitalized on a spilled save from Senne Lammens, firing home the rebound.