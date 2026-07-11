India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026

Belgium goalkeeper Senne Lammens' costly late error handed Spain a dramatic winning goal as the Red Devils crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 11 Jul 2026 07:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois exited injured during the 71st minute.
  • Substitute Lammens' late error gifted Spain decisive 88th-minute goal.
  • Mikel Merino's goal sealed Spain's 2-1 quarter-final victory.

FIFA World Cup Belgium Goalkeeper Error: Belgium's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in heartbreaking fashion after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens committed a costly error that gifted Spain a dramatic late winner in their quarter-final clash. Introduced after Thibaut Courtois was forced off through injury, Lammens was unable to make the impact Belgium had hoped for as a spilled save allowed Mikel Merino to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 defeat. Check it out:

The mistake proved decisive, sending Spain into the semi-finals while bringing Belgium's campaign to an abrupt end.

Lammens' Error Proves Decisive

Belgium were dealt a significant setback in the 71st minute when veteran goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was unable to continue after suffering an apparent thigh injury.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper had impressed with four saves before going down during the second half.

Read More: Heartbreak For Belgium! Merino's Late Goal Fires Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals

After receiving treatment during the hydration break, Courtois left the field in visible distress, with tears in his eyes as Senne Lammens replaced him between the posts.

With the match finely balanced, Spain found the breakthrough in the closing stages. Pau Cubarsi tested Lammens from distance, but the Belgian goalkeeper failed to gather the effort cleanly.

The loose ball fell kindly for Mikel Merino, who reacted quickest to fire home the rebound in the 88th minute and hand Spain a crucial lead. Check it out:

Spain March Into Semi-Finals

Merino once again emerged as Spain's match-winner, delivering another decisive late contribution to keep his nation's World Cup dream alive.

His goal secured a 2-1 victory and booked Spain's place in the semi-finals, where tournament heavyweights France await.

For Belgium, the defeat marked a painful exit after matching Spain for long periods.

Courtois' injury and Lammens' unfortunate mistake ultimately proved pivotal, with one moment of misjudgment separating the two sides on a night that ended in disappointment for the Red Devils and jubilation for Luis de la Fuente's men.

Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Belgium's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Belgium was eliminated after substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens made a costly error. This allowed Mikel Merino to score Spain's decisive goal in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat.

Why did Senne Lammens enter the game for Belgium?

Lammens was introduced in the 71st minute after Belgium's starting goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, suffered an apparent thigh injury. Courtois was unable to continue playing.

Who scored the winning goal for Spain against Belgium?

Mikel Merino scored the decisive goal for Spain in the 88th minute. He capitalized on a spilled save from Senne Lammens, firing home the rebound.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 11 Jul 2026 06:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup Mikel Merino FIFA World CUp 2026 Spain Vs Belgium
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026
WATCH: Goalkeeper's Costly Blunder Sends Belgium Crashing Out Of FIFA World Cup 2026
Football
Heartbreak For Belgium! Merino's Late Goal Fires Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals
Heartbreak For Belgium! Merino's Late Goal Fires Spain Into FIFA World Cup Semi-Finals
Football
England’s Quarterfinal Fears Grow! Star Defender Marc Guehi Doubtful To Face Norway
England’s Quarterfinal Fears Grow! Star Defender Marc Guehi Doubtful To Face Norway
Football
Will England Get An Extra Bank Holiday If They Win FIFA World Cup 2026?
Will England Get An Extra Bank Holiday If They Win FIFA World Cup 2026?
Advertisement

Videos

Ideas Of India 2026: Devendra Fadnavis Breaks Silence on Sunetra Pawar, BMC Funds and NCP Buzz
Ideas Of India 2026: Ex-RAW and Ex-ISI Chiefs Reveal the Only Way India-Pakistan Can Move Forward
Ideas Of India 2026: John Mearsheimer Warns India Against Getting Too Close to the US
Ideas Of India 2026: Gauranga Das Says the Bhagavad Gita Is the Manual for Fearlessness
Ideas Of India 2026: Sanya Malhotra Says Growth Begins Outside the Comfort Zone
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget