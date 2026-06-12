Gilberto Mora Makes FIFA World Cup History As Youngest Debutant For Mexico

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gilberto Mora, 17, became Mexico's youngest World Cup player.

He ranks sixth-youngest globally for World Cup appearances.

Mora debuted for senior team at 16, breaking records.

Mexico City: History was written at the Mexico City Stadium as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicked off. At just 17 years old, teenage prodigy Gilberto Mora etched his name into Mexican football folklore, becoming the youngest player ever to represent El Tri at the global showpiece during Mexico's opening-match win over South Africa.

The moment arrived in the 65th minute when Mora was called off the bench. His introduction triggered a deafening roar from the home crowd, which included boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez.

Mora, at 17 years and 240 days, became the sixth-youngest player to make a World Cup appearance. Pele (17 years and 235 days), Salomon Olembe (17 years and 185 days), Femi Opabunmi (17 years and 101 days), Samuel Eto’o (17 years and 99 days) and Norman Whiteside (17 years and 41 days) were his junior.

Born in Tuxtla Gutierrez in southern Mexico and nurtured at Tijuana, Mora made his top-flight debut just under two months before he turned 16. Since then, he has soared like the eagle that adorns his nation’s flag.

He has broken Liga MX age records, announced himself as one of Mexico’s brightest young talents and impressed at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025, where Mexico reached the quarter-finals, playing with a maturity that belied his age.

His breakthrough with El Tri came at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, where coach Javier Aguirre trusted him when the stakes were at their highest. Mora made his debut against Saudi Arabia in the quarter-finals, becoming the youngest footballer ever to represent Mexico’s senior national team. He went on to set up Raul Jimenez for the decisive goal in the semi-final against Honduras.

The 17-year-old stands out for his ability to read and anticipate play, receive between the lines, evade pressure and release the ball with perfect timing. He is not merely a precocious talent: he has the composure, creativity and courage to want the ball when the pressure is on.

In an experienced Mexico side that could benefit from freshness and imagination in the final third, he added controlled unpredictability and a new dimension in attack.

Profile-

Gilberto Mora

Date of birth: October 14, 2008

Teams: Mexico and Tijuana

International debut: 28 June 2025 v. Saudi Arabia (aged 16)

Position: Attacking midfielder

Standout skills: Game intelligence, creativity between the lines, close control, through-balls, composure under pressure and maturity beyond his years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)