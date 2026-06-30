FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Eliminated! Paraguay Stun European Giants In Penalty Thriller

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by knocking out four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout in their Round of 32 clash. After battling through 120 minutes against one of the tournament favourites, La Albirroja held their nerve from the spot to secure a famous victory and continue their knockouts journey. Gustavo Alfaro's side now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of France versus Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4.

Paraguay Strike Against The Run Of Play

Germany dominated possession throughout much of the opening half, patiently probing for an opening through Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

However, Paraguay's organised defensive structure, marshalled superbly by goalkeeper Orlando Gill and his backline, repeatedly denied the Europeans any clear breakthrough.

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Despite seeing little of the ball, Paraguay made the most of one of their rare attacking opportunities. Following a corner that Manuel Neuer initially punched away, the South Americans recycled possession brilliantly.

Matias Galarza then delivered an inviting cross into the area, where Julio Enciso rose unmarked to head home and hand Paraguay a surprise lead just before the interval.

The goal silenced the German supporters and gave Paraguay renewed belief heading into the second half.

Germany Fight Back But Fall Short

Germany emerged after the restart with far greater urgency and quickly restored parity. Florian Wirtz found space down the left before delivering a precise cross that Kai Havertz expertly guided into the net with a well-timed header.

Julian Nagelsmann's side continued to press forward in search of a winner, while Paraguay retreated deeper and focused on protecting their shape.

Germany believed they had finally found the decisive breakthrough when Jonathan Tah bundled the ball home late in normal time, only for the effort to be ruled out after Waldemar Anton was penalised for a foul on Orlando Gill. With neither side able to find another goal, the contest headed to penalties.

Penalty Shootout Drama

Germany opted to shoot first in front of their home supporters, but their hopes suffered an immediate setback when Gill denied Havertz from the spot.

The shootout remained tense throughout, with chances missed by both teams.

Notaly, German defender Jonathan Tah skied the ball before Paraguay's Jose Canales calmly converted the decisive penalty (4-3) to spark jubilant celebrations.