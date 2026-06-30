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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Eliminated! Paraguay Stun European Giants In Penalty Thriller

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Eliminated! Paraguay Stun European Giants In Penalty Thriller

Paraguay shocked four-time champions Germany on penalties after a gritty 120-minute battle to book a FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against France or Sweden.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 06:47 AM (IST)

Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by knocking out four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout in their Round of 32 clash. After battling through 120 minutes against one of the tournament favourites, La Albirroja held their nerve from the spot to secure a famous victory and continue their knockouts journey. Gustavo Alfaro's side now advances to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of France versus Sweden in Philadelphia on July 4.

Paraguay Strike Against The Run Of Play

Germany dominated possession throughout much of the opening half, patiently probing for an opening through Leroy Sane, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

However, Paraguay's organised defensive structure, marshalled superbly by goalkeeper Orlando Gill and his backline, repeatedly denied the Europeans any clear breakthrough.

Also Check: Brazil Break Japanese Hearts! Martinelli's Late Winner Keeps Selecao Alive In FIFA World Cup 2026

Despite seeing little of the ball, Paraguay made the most of one of their rare attacking opportunities. Following a corner that Manuel Neuer initially punched away, the South Americans recycled possession brilliantly.

Matias Galarza then delivered an inviting cross into the area, where Julio Enciso rose unmarked to head home and hand Paraguay a surprise lead just before the interval.

The goal silenced the German supporters and gave Paraguay renewed belief heading into the second half.

Germany Fight Back But Fall Short

Germany emerged after the restart with far greater urgency and quickly restored parity. Florian Wirtz found space down the left before delivering a precise cross that Kai Havertz expertly guided into the net with a well-timed header.

Julian Nagelsmann's side continued to press forward in search of a winner, while Paraguay retreated deeper and focused on protecting their shape.

Germany believed they had finally found the decisive breakthrough when Jonathan Tah bundled the ball home late in normal time, only for the effort to be ruled out after Waldemar Anton was penalised for a foul on Orlando Gill. With neither side able to find another goal, the contest headed to penalties.

Penalty Shootout Drama

Germany opted to shoot first in front of their home supporters, but their hopes suffered an immediate setback when Gill denied Havertz from the spot.

The shootout remained tense throughout, with chances missed by both teams.

Notaly, German defender Jonathan Tah skied the ball before Paraguay's Jose Canales calmly converted the decisive penalty (4-3) to spark jubilant celebrations.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the Germany vs Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 match?

Paraguay defeated four-time champions Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout in their Round of 32 clash. This upset secured Paraguay's advancement to the Round of 16.

Who scored for each team during regulation time in the match?

Julio Enciso scored for Paraguay just before halftime with a header. Kai Havertz equalized for Germany in the second half, also with a header.

What were the key moments in the penalty shootout?

Germany's Kai Havertz had his shot saved by goalkeeper Orlando Gill, and Jonathan Tah skied his penalty. Jose Canales converted the decisive penalty for Paraguay, making it 4-3.

Who will Paraguay play in the next round?

Paraguay will advance to the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the match between France and Sweden. This game is scheduled for July 4 in Philadelphia.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 06:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football World Cup FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Germany Vs Paraguay
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