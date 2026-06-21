FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany Defeat Ivory Coast 2-1, Securing Round Of 32 Spot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Germany endured frustration; Ivory Coast took a 1-0 lead.

Substitutions revitalized Germany, Undav scoring equalizer in second half.

Undav scored late winner, securing Germany's World Cup knockout spot.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Four-time world champions Germany became the first nation to formally seal a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages after staging a dramatic, come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast at a vibrant Toronto Stadium. Substitute forward Deniz Undav emerged as the absolute hero of the night, coming off the bench to strike an exquisite second-half brace, including a heart-stopping winner deep into stoppage time.

The hard-fought victory moves Julian Nagelsmann's side to a perfect six points in Group E, guaranteeing their progress past the group stage for the first time since lifting the trophy back in 2014.

Frustration And Disallowed Goals For Germany

Backed by an incredibly passionate crowd in Canada, Germany sought to impose their authority early but faced severe frustration at the hands of a disciplined Ivorian defensive unit. The four-time champions thought they had manufactured the breakthrough in the 21st minute when Aleksandar Pavlović forced an error from Ivorian goalkeeper Yahia Fofana.

However, referee Juan Gabriel Benítez immediately disallowed the effort for illegal physical contact inside the six-yard box. The tactical script flipped entirely in the 30th minute when Ivory Coast capitalised on a swift counter-attacking movement.

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Rising winger Yan Diomande beat his marker down the flank before fizzing a menacing low cross into the penalty area. Amad Diallo’s initial strike was desperately blocked by a lunging Nathaniel Brown, but veteran midfielder Franck Kessié reacted quickest to turn home the loose rebound from close range, giving Les Éléphants a shock 1-0 lead.

Germany's first-half frustrations deepened in the 38th minute when Kai Havertz found the back of the net. Once again, the celebrations were cut short as the official ruled the goal out following a VAR check for an explicit foul by Jamal Musiala in the build-up phase. Germany headed into the tunnel facing an unfamiliar halftime deficit despite applying sustained pressure.

The Undav Masterclass Turns The Tide

With Germany's flawless tournament momentum under direct threat, Nagelsmann made a decisive tactical gamble in the 60th minute, engineering a triple substitution that introduced Stuttgart forward Deniz Undav alongside Nadiem Amiri and Jamie Leweling.

The bold structural adjustments completely revitalised the German frontline, which had previously struggled to pierce the opposition's low block.

The crucial equaliser arrived in the 68th minute when Amiri delivered an incredibly precise, looping ball forward. Striker Kai Havertz smartly let the pass flash by, allowing the perfectly positioned Undav to slam a fine first-time strike past a helpless Fofana to restore parity.

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The final ten minutes descended into high-stakes chaos as both teams threw caution to the wind to capture all three points. Ivory Coast missed a golden opportunity to secure a famous upset in the 88th minute when Nicolas Pépé picked out an entirely unmarked Simon Adingra inside the penalty box.

However, Adingra hesitated too long, taking a touch too many and allowing the tracking German rearguard to execute a crucial block.

Ivory Coast were heavily punished for that late profligacy in the fourth minute of injury time. Deep into stoppage time, Felix Nmecha delivered a sharp, low pass to Undav with his back to goal.

The substitute settled the ball with a flawless first touch, rapidly spun his marker on the turn, and whacked an absolute bullet into the bottom corner to seal an incredible victory.