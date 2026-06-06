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HomeSportsFootballGermany Dealt Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Blow As Lennart Karl Suffers Injury

Germany Dealt Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Blow As Lennart Karl Suffers Injury

Bayern Munich's star midfielder Lennart Karl suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh during a training session for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Chicago.

By : IANS | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lennart Karl ruled out of World Cup due to thigh injury.
  • Assan Ouedraogo replaces Karl; coach Nagelsmann expresses disappointment.
  • Germany aims to end drought after recent early exits.

New Delhi: Germany have suffered a major blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup after teenage attacking midfielder Lennart Karl was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury sustained during training in the United States, coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Saturday.

The 18-year-old suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh during a training session in Chicago on Friday. He was taken to the hospital afterward. Karl will be replaced on Germany's World Cup squad by Assan Ouedraogo.

Nagelsmann expressed his disappointment over losing one of Germany's brightest young talents just before the tournament.

“I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny,” the Germany coach said. “With his light-heartedness, creativity, pace, and personality, he fit into the team perfectly.”

Karl's absence follows a breakthrough season where he became one of the most exciting young players in European football. The midfielder had a rapid rise with Bayern Munich, helping the club secure the domestic double and reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals. His performances earned him a spot in Germany's World Cup plans.

Nagelsmann recognized the emotional impact this setback has on both the player and the team.

“It is a huge shock for him and for all of us that he will miss the World Cup,” he said. “It is only a small consolation that he is young and still has many tournaments ahead of him.”

Germany has turned to Ouedraogo as Karl's replacement. Nagelsmann encouraged the young player to take advantage of this opportunity on the big stage.

“With Assan Ouedraogo, we are getting a player who, like Lenny, had a great start with us,” Nagelsmann said. “He is also highly talented and is meant to play here boldly and freely.”

Germany arrived in the United States on Tuesday to finish preparations for the World Cup, which starts next week. The four-time world champions are looking to break a long drought on the international stage after unexpected group-stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

Germany's last major victory came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Nagelsmann's team has openly stated their goal to lift the trophy again. Drawn in Group E, Germany will begin their campaign against Curacao on June 14, followed by matches against Ivory Coast and Ecuador in the group stage.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why will Lennart Karl miss the FIFA World Cup?

Lennart Karl was ruled out of the tournament due to a muscle tear in his left thigh. He sustained the injury during a training session in Chicago.

Who replaced Lennart Karl in Germany's World Cup squad?

Assan Ouedraogo replaced Lennart Karl in Germany's World Cup squad. Coach Julian Nagelsmann described Ouedraogo as highly talented.

What is Germany's goal for the upcoming World Cup?

Germany aims to lift the trophy again after their last major victory in 2014. They faced unexpected group-stage exits in the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

What type of injury did Lennart Karl sustain?

Lennart Karl suffered a muscle tear in his left thigh. The injury occurred during a training session in the United States.

Published at : 06 Jun 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Germany Bayern Munich FIFA World Cup Lennart Karl
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