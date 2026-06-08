3 Correct Predictions! Economist’s FIFA World Cup Predictions Leaves Football Fans Surprised

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Klement warns against betting, citing football's inherent unpredictability.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: Who knows whether it will be the defending champions Argentina holding onto their title once again, England’s golden generation finally lifting the trophy, or France adding another star to their jersey. With the number of teams now expanded to 48 from the earlier 32, FIFA World Cup 2026 is expected to bring even more drama, competitiveness and unpredictability to the ground. With more teams, more matches and bigger stakes, this could turn out to be one of the most exciting editions of the tournament.

Argentina, as defending champions, surely have the potential to retain their title. But football has always been unpredictable. What if a new underdog rises to the occasion? That possibility alone makes this World Cup even more exciting to watch. And while football is known for surprises, there is one man whose predictions around the FIFA World Cup have turned heads over the years.

Interestingly, he is not a scout, football analyst or pundit - but a German economist.

Joachim Klement, an economist known for correctly predicting the winners of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, has now made another prediction for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins on June 11.

His latest prediction has already caught the attention of football fans around the world.

New Champions?

In a surprising and bold prediction, Joachim Klement has backed the Netherlands, a team that has finished runners-up three times in FIFA World Cup history, to lift the trophy this year.

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The prediction may seem unexpected, but what makes it more interesting is the fact that it is based on data and calculations rather than emotions or fandom.

At a time when World Cup predictions are everywhere, from former players and managers to bookmakers and data firms, Klement’s forecast stands out because of his past accuracy.

After all, he has correctly predicted the last three World Cup winners.

According to his latest model, the Netherlands will defeat Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The prediction also suggests a semi-final lineup featuring Netherlands vs Spain and Portugal vs England.

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If this actually happens, it could become one of the biggest stories in FIFA World Cup history.

How Does Klement’s Model Work?

What makes this prediction even more interesting is not just the result, but the way Klement arrives at it.

According to a report by ESPN, the economist’s model does not only focus on player statistics. Instead, it looks at a range of economic and social factors, including a country’s GDP per capita, population size, FIFA rankings, football culture and even an element of luck.

The idea behind the model is simple - successful football nations often share certain economic and demographic patterns that may influence long-term sporting success.

Why Netherlands?

The biggest question now is - why the Netherlands instead of traditional favourites?

Teams like France, Brazil, Germany and defending champions Argentina are all among the strongest contenders. Meanwhile, England enters the tournament with one of the deepest squads in world football.

Portugal and Spain are also considered strong competitors this year.

Yet, Klement has placed his faith in the Netherlands.

One possible reason could be the squad balance under Ronald Koeman, where experienced players and young talent come together to form a strong mix.

Do Not Bet On It

Even though the prediction has grabbed headlines, Klement himself has warned fans against taking it too seriously for betting purposes.

The economist clearly said that anyone placing a bet solely because of his prediction is "beyond help" because football remains highly unpredictable.

"It's completely irrational," he said.

His message is simple - just because the predictions worked in the past does not guarantee they will be correct again.