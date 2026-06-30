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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full List Of Teams Qualified For Round Of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Track all the qualified teams for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Get the latest knockout results, bracket updates, and upcoming fixtures from North America.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • World Cup 2026 knockout phases begin with upsets and drama.
  • Co-hosts Canada and Brazil secured passage to the next round.
  • Paraguay shockingly eliminated Germany after a tense penalty shootout.
  • Morocco triumphed against Netherlands via dramatic penalty shootout.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The highly anticipated knockout phases of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are officially underway across North America, delivering intense drama and monumental upsets from the very first whistle. Elite national teams are currently battling through a gruelling bracket structure to guarantee their places among the final sixteen competitors left in this expanded global football showcase.

Co-hosts Canada became the inaugural country to secure passage to the next phase after a dramatic victory over South Africa. The North American side earned a narrow one-nil win in Los Angeles to seal their first-ever knockout triumph.

The South American Heavyweights

Five-time world champions Brazil also booked their place in the next sequence of matches after a challenging encounter against Japan. A decisive ninety-fifth-minute strike in Houston secured a hard-fought two-one victory to progress.

The Brazilian squad remains a firm favorite to lift the iconic trophy this summer. The South American heavyweights will face either Ivory Coast or Norway in their upcoming Round of 16 fixture.

The Shocking German Exit

The primary talking point of the opening knockout round occurred in Boston, where Paraguay achieved an astonishing victory over Germany. The European giants suffered complete elimination following a tense penalty shootout.

The dramatic encounter concluded level at one-all after extra time before the South American underdogs triumphed four-three on spot-kicks. The unexpected result marks Germany's earliest departure from a modern tournament.

The African Surge

Morocco also achieved a monumental victory after defeating the Netherlands in an intense sudden-death penalty showcase. The standard match time concluded with both teams locked at one goal apiece in Monterrey.

The Moroccan squad eventually triumphed three-two in the shootout to advance to the next round. The North African side will now face co-hosts Canada in a highly anticipated bracket matchup.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Round Of 16 Qualified Teams & Remaining Decider Fixtures

The competitive bracket continues to fill up as individual matches conclude across the three host nations. The following nations have officially secured their placement in the definitive Round of 16 phase:

1. Canada (Defeated South Africa 1–0)

2. Brazil (Defeated Japan 2–1)

3. Paraguay (Defeated Germany 4–3 on penalties)

4. Morocco (Defeated Netherlands 3–2 on penalties)

5. Ivory Coast or Norway

6. France or Sweden  

7. Mexico or Ecuador

8. England or DR Congo

9. Belgium or Senegal

10. United States or Bosnia and Herzegovina

11. Spain or Austria

12. Portugal or Croatia

13. Switzerland or Algeria

14. Australia or Egypt

15. Argentina or Cape Verde

16. Colombia or Ghana  

 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Which co-host country was the first to secure passage to the next phase?

Co-hosts Canada became the inaugural country to secure passage to the next phase. They earned a narrow one-nil win over South Africa in Los Angeles.

What was a major upset in the opening knockout round?

The primary talking point was Paraguay's astonishing victory over Germany in Boston. The European giants suffered complete elimination following a tense penalty shootout.

How did Brazil qualify for the Round of 16?

Five-time world champions Brazil booked their place after a challenging encounter against Japan. A decisive ninety-fifth-minute strike in Houston secured a hard-fought two-one victory.

Which African team advanced after a penalty shootout victory?

Morocco achieved a monumental victory after defeating the Netherlands in an intense sudden-death penalty showcase. The Moroccan squad eventually triumphed three-two in the shootout to advance.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Paraguay Canada Brazil Morocco FIFA World CUp 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Teams
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