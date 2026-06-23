Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé's Double Strike Takes France Into Knockouts With 3-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé's Double Strike Takes France Into Knockouts With 3-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Iraq: FIFA World Cup 2026 action saw a dominant France squad secure a comprehensive three nil victory over Iraq at the storm-hit Philadelphia Stadium.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 06:33 AM (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Iraq: FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament coverage recorded a highly convincing performance as a ruthless France national team dismantled a disciplined Iraq side three nil in Pennsylvania. This comprehensive France vs Iraq match report chronicles how the European heavyweights mastered a severe weather disruption to guarantee their safe mathematical passage into the high-pressure knockout phases.

Mbappé Shines Before Storm Halt

The Group I encounter exploded into life inside the fourteenth minute when French captain Kylian Mbappé collected a crisp pass from Michael Olise. The explosive forward unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike to hit his fifteenth career tournament goal on his milestone hundredth international appearance.

Relentless summer rain quickly turned into dangerous lightning over the venue as the half-time whistle blew. Officials promptly enforced a dramatic two-hour suspension to evaluate local safety protocols, forcing both sets of players and drenched spectators to seek immediate shelter underneath the stadium concourse.

"The match had to be suspended due to adverse weather and lightning risk," a formal FIFA media statement confirmed during the interval. "The safety and security of all individuals is the absolute priority."

Clinical Second Half Performance

The technical battle resumed on a heavily waterlogged surface as Didier Deschamps instructed his team to rotate possession efficiently. Iraqi defenders initially fought tenaciously to restrict central spaces, but tactical exhaustion soon took a heavy toll on the Asian side's structure.

The French advantage doubled in the fifty-fourth minute when a defensive passing error gifted the ball inside the area. The alert captain capitalised instantly, passing smoothly into an open net to claim a crucial personal brace and equal the iconic tournament goal tally of Miroslav Klose.

Winger Ousmane Dembélé completed the scoring in the sixty-sixth minute with a fierce low drive after another assist from Olise. The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive victory, leaving the Asian representatives facing group elimination while the tournament favourites continue their march towards global glory.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 06:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
FIFA World CUp 2026: Kylian Mbappé Breaks Iraq's Defences After Storm Interruption,
FIFA World CUp 2026: Kylian Mbappé Breaks Iraq's Defences After Storm Interruption,
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Missed Penalty Sets Bizarre New World Record`
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi's Missed Penalty Sets Bizarre New World Record
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Scripts History As Argentina Beat Austria 2-0
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi Scripts History As Argentina Beat Austria 2-0
Football
Messi Breaks FIFA Men's World Cup Scoring Record, Equals Marta's All-Time Mark With 17th Goal
Lionel Messi Breaks All-Time World Cup Scoring Record With 17th Goal
Advertisement

Videos

Maharashtra Politics: Shinde’s ‘Operation Tiger’ Puts Uddhav Camp on Edge as Rebel MPs Switch Sides
Lucknow Fire Alert: Massive Blaze Engulfs Coaching Building in Aliganj, Rescue Teams Race Against Time
UP Politics: Muslim Cleric Urges Akhilesh Yadav to Name Muslim CM Face for 2027, Sparks Fresh Political Debate
UP Politics: SP MP Anand Bhadauria Climbs Pole to Remove Anti-Akhilesh Posters in Sitapur
UK Politics: Keir Starmer Resigns as British Prime Minister, Labour Leadership Race Set to Begin
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget