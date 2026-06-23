FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé's Double Strike Takes France Into Knockouts With 3-0 Win

FIFA World Cup 2026 France vs Iraq: FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament coverage recorded a highly convincing performance as a ruthless France national team dismantled a disciplined Iraq side three nil in Pennsylvania. This comprehensive France vs Iraq match report chronicles how the European heavyweights mastered a severe weather disruption to guarantee their safe mathematical passage into the high-pressure knockout phases.

Mbappé Shines Before Storm Halt

The Group I encounter exploded into life inside the fourteenth minute when French captain Kylian Mbappé collected a crisp pass from Michael Olise. The explosive forward unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike to hit his fifteenth career tournament goal on his milestone hundredth international appearance.

Relentless summer rain quickly turned into dangerous lightning over the venue as the half-time whistle blew. Officials promptly enforced a dramatic two-hour suspension to evaluate local safety protocols, forcing both sets of players and drenched spectators to seek immediate shelter underneath the stadium concourse.

"The match had to be suspended due to adverse weather and lightning risk," a formal FIFA media statement confirmed during the interval. "The safety and security of all individuals is the absolute priority."

Clinical Second Half Performance

The technical battle resumed on a heavily waterlogged surface as Didier Deschamps instructed his team to rotate possession efficiently. Iraqi defenders initially fought tenaciously to restrict central spaces, but tactical exhaustion soon took a heavy toll on the Asian side's structure.

The French advantage doubled in the fifty-fourth minute when a defensive passing error gifted the ball inside the area. The alert captain capitalised instantly, passing smoothly into an open net to claim a crucial personal brace and equal the iconic tournament goal tally of Miroslav Klose.

Winger Ousmane Dembélé completed the scoring in the sixty-sixth minute with a fierce low drive after another assist from Olise. The final whistle confirmed a comprehensive victory, leaving the Asian representatives facing group elimination while the tournament favourites continue their march towards global glory.