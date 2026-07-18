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English NewsSportsFootballFrance, England Not Done Yet! European Giants Set For FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff

France, England Not Done Yet! European Giants Set For FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff

Spain and Argentina aren't the only teams taking the field this weekend as France and England have one final battle left to fight at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 18 Jul 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • France and England contest FIFA World Cup third-place match.
  • France lost semi-final to Spain, aims for positive campaign ending.
  • England lost semi-final to Argentina, seeks positive campaign finish.

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026: Those new to football might think that France and England are done after losing their respective semi-finals. However, that's not how things go in this tournament. The two European giants will face-off in a third-place Playoff, which will be played on July 19, 2:30 AM IST onwards. Neither side entered the competition with the ambition of playing for third place, but both now have an opportunity to leave the United States with a podium finish and some much-needed momentum heading into the next international cycle.

France Aim To Bounce Back After Spain Defeat

France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final were ended by Spain, who secured a hard-fought victory to book their place in the title clash.

Despite boasting one of the tournament's strongest squads, Les Bleus fell short in the last four and will now shift their attention to ending the campaign with a victory.

The match will also mark Didier Deschamps' final outing as France manager before former star player Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over.

Read More: Zinedine Zidane To Take Charge Of France! FIFA World Cup Winner Agrees To Replace Deschamps

A win would provide the perfect send-off for the long-serving coach, who guided France to the 2018 World Cup title and another final four years later.

England Seek Positive Finish

England suffered another heartbreaking World Cup exit after surrendering a late lead against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions appeared destined for the final after Anthony Gordon's second-half strike, only for Argentina to score twice late in the contest and snatch victory.

The defeat extended England's long wait for a second World Cup crown, but Thomas Tuchel's side still has the chance to secure third place.

With pride, FIFA ranking points and valuable confidence on the line, both teams will be eager to end the tournament on a high.

While the trophy will be contested between Spain and Argentina, France and England still have one final opportunity to give their supporters something to celebrate before the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to a close.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the upcoming match between France and England in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

France and England will face off in a third-place Playoff match. Both teams aim for a podium finish and momentum for the next international cycle.

When will the third-place Playoff match be played?

The third-place Playoff between France and England is scheduled for July 19, 2:30 AM IST onwards. It offers both teams a chance to end the tournament on a high.

Why are France and England playing for third place?

Both France and England lost their respective semi-final matches. They are now competing for third place instead of the final, aiming for a positive finish.

What is significant about the third-place playoff for Didier Deschamps?

This match will mark Didier Deschamps' final outing as France manager. A win would provide a perfect send-off before Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Jul 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kylian Mbappe FIFA World Cup Jude Bellingham Argentina Vs Spain
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