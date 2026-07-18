France, England Not Done Yet! European Giants Set For FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France and England contest FIFA World Cup third-place match.

France lost semi-final to Spain, aims for positive campaign ending.

England lost semi-final to Argentina, seeks positive campaign finish.

France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026: Those new to football might think that France and England are done after losing their respective semi-finals. However, that's not how things go in this tournament. The two European giants will face-off in a third-place Playoff, which will be played on July 19, 2:30 AM IST onwards. Neither side entered the competition with the ambition of playing for third place, but both now have an opportunity to leave the United States with a podium finish and some much-needed momentum heading into the next international cycle.

France Aim To Bounce Back After Spain Defeat

France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final were ended by Spain, who secured a hard-fought victory to book their place in the title clash.

Despite boasting one of the tournament's strongest squads, Les Bleus fell short in the last four and will now shift their attention to ending the campaign with a victory.

The match will also mark Didier Deschamps' final outing as France manager before former star player Zinedine Zidane is expected to take over.

Read More: Zinedine Zidane To Take Charge Of France! FIFA World Cup Winner Agrees To Replace Deschamps

A win would provide the perfect send-off for the long-serving coach, who guided France to the 2018 World Cup title and another final four years later.

England Seek Positive Finish

England suffered another heartbreaking World Cup exit after surrendering a late lead against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions appeared destined for the final after Anthony Gordon's second-half strike, only for Argentina to score twice late in the contest and snatch victory.

The defeat extended England's long wait for a second World Cup crown, but Thomas Tuchel's side still has the chance to secure third place.

With pride, FIFA ranking points and valuable confidence on the line, both teams will be eager to end the tournament on a high.

While the trophy will be contested between Spain and Argentina, France and England still have one final opportunity to give their supporters something to celebrate before the FIFA World Cup 2026 comes to a close.