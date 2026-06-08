France’s New FIFA World Cup Jersey Shares A Special Connection With The USA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France plays Senegal June 17, 2026, in New York.

A football kit is much more than just a jersey worn on the field. It reflects the identity of a team and symbolises a nation on one of the biggest sporting stages in the world. France shares a deep and artistic history with one of the hosting nations of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the United States of America.

Back in 1865, French historian Edouard de Laboulaye, who admired American democracy, proposed a special gift for the United States. Little did anyone know that the idea would eventually become one of the world’s most recognised monuments - the Statue of Liberty.

France’s Jersey

While designing France’s jersey for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Nike moved away from its usual simple white look and instead decided to create something more meaningful and unique.

The inspiration came from this historic connection between France and the United States.

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The French side unveiled a light blue-green jersey called ‘Liberté’, inspired by the iconic oxidised copper appearance of the Statue of Liberty.

The detailing on the jersey is highly specific. It is finished in metallic copper tones, reflecting the monument’s original colour when France presented the statue to the United States in 1885.

Interestingly, when the monument was first built, it arrived in pieces. The statue was dismantled, packed into nearly 214 wooden crates, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean and later assembled in New York, eventually becoming one of the most iconic monuments in the world.

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The jersey also features a tricolour sleeve, paying tribute to the colours of the French national flag.

As France gears up to make its mark at the quadrennial extravaganza, the team has also woven a piece of shared history with one of the host nations into its kit. The idea behind the jersey feels both thoughtful and creative.

France In The World Cup

The France national football team, popularly known as Les Bleus, will begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Senegal on June 17, 2026 (IST).

The match is scheduled to take place at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in the United States.