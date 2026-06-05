Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsFootballWatch: Football's Biggest Icons Unleash Chaos In Nike's 'Rip The Script' Commercial

Watch: Football's Biggest Icons Unleash Chaos In Nike's 'Rip The Script' Commercial

Beloved fan favorites like Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, and Eric Cantona show up to add their signature, uncompromising attitudes.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

Nike has officially sparked the pre-tournament excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by dropping an incredibly ambitious, six-minute cinematic commercial titled "Rip the Script". Serving as a high-octane rallying cry for athletes to abandon rigid tactical constraints, the campaign celebrates the raw beauty of unpredictable, instinctive football.

A Historically Stacked Lineup

The casting for the campaign is arguably one of the most star-studded ensembles ever assembled for a sports advertisement, merging current generational icons, retired legends, and global entertainment heavyweights.

The roster includes legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who spearheads the footballing talent alongside modern heavyweights like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior.

Also Read | India Wicketkeeper Retires At 32, Thanks Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli

Beloved fan favorites like Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, and Eric Cantona show up to add their signature, uncompromising attitudes.

Broadening the scope beyond the pitch, the video seamlessly integrates unexpected cameos from NBA legend LeBron James, rap superstar Travis Scott, reality mogul Kim Kardashian (alongside her soccer-obsessed son, Saint), actor Channing Tatum, and K-pop star LISA.

Watch Video

To complement the main video rollout, Nike is blanketing its social media platforms with a stylized, Polaroid-inspired aesthetic that offers fans a raw, candid glimpse of these global icons operating entirely outside the boundaries of a script.

Cross-Cultural Phenomenon on Hollywood Lot

Rather than sticking to a traditional television commercial, the promotional rollout centers on a chaotic short film set inside a bustling, modern Hollywood production studio. The premise follows an increasingly agitated director desperately trying to force the players to follow a pre-planned script.

Naturally, the athletic icons completely ignore their cues, turning the backlot into a freewheeling playground to showcase their trademark flair and spontaneity.

The project serves as the anchor for Nike’s broader "Universe of Football" initiative.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 05 Jun 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nike Football News Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Nike Rip The Script
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Football
Watch: Football's Biggest Icons Unleash Chaos In Nike's 'Rip The Script' Commercial
Watch: Football's Biggest Icons Unleash Chaos In Nike's 'Rip The Script' Commercial
Football
IShowSpeed Scores Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost As 'Champions' Joins Official Album
IShowSpeed Scores Major FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost As 'Champions' Joins Official Album
Football
FIFA World Cup 2026: Four Players Of Indian Origin Set To Feature After 20 Years
FIFA World Cup 2026: Four Players Of Indian Origin Set To Feature After 20 Years
Football
Lionel Messi Becomes First Footballer To Win Princess Of Asturias Award
Lionel Messi Becomes First Footballer To Win Princess Of Asturias Award
Advertisement

Videos

Patna Firing Case: Police Detain Two Guards Linked to Khan Sir’s Coaching Centre After Viral Video
Breaking: Delhi Hotel Blaze, Muzaffarpur ICU Fire and Hyderabad Market Inferno Raise Alarms
Hyderabad Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Commercial Complex in Ameerpet, Firefighters Rush to Contain Flames
BREAKING: Delhi Fire Exposé Reveals Unsafe PGs, Basement Rooms and No Exit Systems in Malviya Nagar
BREAKING: Delhi Hotel Fire Preliminary Probe Points to Short Circuit, Exit Lapses Exposed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget