Watch: Football's Biggest Icons Unleash Chaos In Nike's 'Rip The Script' Commercial

Nike has officially sparked the pre-tournament excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by dropping an incredibly ambitious, six-minute cinematic commercial titled "Rip the Script". Serving as a high-octane rallying cry for athletes to abandon rigid tactical constraints, the campaign celebrates the raw beauty of unpredictable, instinctive football.

A Historically Stacked Lineup

The casting for the campaign is arguably one of the most star-studded ensembles ever assembled for a sports advertisement, merging current generational icons, retired legends, and global entertainment heavyweights.

The roster includes legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who spearheads the footballing talent alongside modern heavyweights like Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Vinícius Júnior.

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Beloved fan favorites like Ronaldinho, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Didier Drogba, and Eric Cantona show up to add their signature, uncompromising attitudes.

Broadening the scope beyond the pitch, the video seamlessly integrates unexpected cameos from NBA legend LeBron James, rap superstar Travis Scott, reality mogul Kim Kardashian (alongside her soccer-obsessed son, Saint), actor Channing Tatum, and K-pop star LISA.

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It was all going to plan until instincts took over…



Rip The Script pic.twitter.com/la43icZaAu — Nike (@Nike) June 4, 2026

To complement the main video rollout, Nike is blanketing its social media platforms with a stylized, Polaroid-inspired aesthetic that offers fans a raw, candid glimpse of these global icons operating entirely outside the boundaries of a script.

Cross-Cultural Phenomenon on Hollywood Lot

Rather than sticking to a traditional television commercial, the promotional rollout centers on a chaotic short film set inside a bustling, modern Hollywood production studio. The premise follows an increasingly agitated director desperately trying to force the players to follow a pre-planned script.

Naturally, the athletic icons completely ignore their cues, turning the backlot into a freewheeling playground to showcase their trademark flair and spontaneity.

The project serves as the anchor for Nike’s broader "Universe of Football" initiative.