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HomeSportsFootballWATCH: Flight Attendant In Full Croatia Kit Wins Hearts Before FIFA World Cup Match

WATCH: Flight Attendant In Full Croatia Kit Wins Hearts Before FIFA World Cup Match

Before Croatia's World Cup opener against England, a passionate United Airlines flight attendant won hearts by encouraging passengers to cheer for his home nation.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flight attendant rallied passengers for Croatia vs. England game.
  • Wearing full Croatia kit, his video quickly went viral.
  • England defeated Croatia 4-2 in the World Cup opener.

FIFA World Cup Croatia Flight Attendant: Croatia played their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against England, and while the game itself turned out to be an entertaining contest, what happened before kick-off grabbed the attention of football fans online. In one of the most heartwarming moments of the tournament so far, a United Airlines flight attendant showed his support for his home nation, Croatia, in a unique and energetic way. Watch the video here: 

Flight Attendant Applauded

The United Airlines flight attendant was seen wearing a full Croatia kit while addressing passengers on board ahead of the match. He said:

“We are going to the game Crotia Vs England”

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“I wanna ask you all, to cheer up and give big applause to today’s game on 3…2…1.., Let’s Go Croatia”

The video quickly went viral on social media, with fans appreciating the passion and excitement the airline employee showed ahead of Croatia's first World Cup match against England.

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With so many memorable fan moments already coming out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, this incident added another chapter to the growing list. From the Norwegian Viking cheering on an escalator to Japanese fans celebrating in a disciplined manner at Tokyo's famous Shibuya Crossing, football supporters around the world are finding unique ways to back their teams.

Croatia Vs England

Croatia vs England turned out to be one of the most entertaining matches of the group stage so far at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

England defeated Croatia 4-2 in their Group L opener at Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium), Texas.

The match was level at 2-2 at halftime, with Croatia twice fighting back after England had taken the lead. However, Jude Bellingham scored shortly after the restart before Marcus Rashford sealed the victory late in the game.

The fixture carried extra significance because of the history between the two nations. Croatia famously knocked England out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after winning the semifinal 2-1 in extra time. England, however, got their revenge by defeating Croatia at UEFA Euro 2020.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the flight attendant's actions gain attention?

His passionate display for his home nation, Croatia, while in uniform, went viral online. Fans appreciated his unique and energetic way of showing support.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
England Vs Croatia FIFA World CUp 2026 World Cup Viral Moments
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