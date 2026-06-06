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HomeSportsFootballFive Young Players To Watch Out For In FIFA World Cup 2026

Five Young Players To Watch Out For In FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature several young stars. Here are five rising football talents to watch out for in the tournament.

By : Khushi Namdev | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 features numerous promising young talents.
  • Nineteen teenage players, including 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, participate.
  • Five specific young players listed are expected to impress.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: While young footballers have increasingly been making a name for themselves on the biggest international stages, they have shown how discipline, skill and confidence at a young age can earn them a place in major tournaments.

Now that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here, several young and exciting talents are all set to feature in the tournament and could become some of the biggest talking points this year.

Young Players To Watch Out For 

There are around 19 teenage players aged between 17 and 19 featuring in this year’s FIFA World Cup, with Mexico’s Gilberto Mora, aged just 17, being the youngest among them.

ALSO READ | BCCI Reacts As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest To Ever Debut For India

Here are five young players who are expected to grab attention in the tournament:

1. Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Gilberto Mora has already become one of the most talked-about young footballers in Mexico. At an age when most teenagers are focused on studies, Mora was already making headlines in football.

The attacking midfielder created history after becoming one of the youngest players to score in Mexico’s top football division at just 15 years of age. His rise continued quickly as he soon received a senior team call-up and later became one of Mexico’s youngest debutants.

Mora has impressed many with his calmness on the ball and eye for goal. After shining in youth-level tournaments, the youngster will now look to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

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2. Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Luka Vuskovic is one of Croatia’s most exciting young footballers and has already created buzz despite his young age. The defender is known for his strong presence at the back and ability to stay calm under pressure.

At just 19, Vuskovic has impressed many with his maturity and defensive skills, which earned him a place in Croatia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Fans will be excited to see how the youngster performs on football’s biggest stage.

3. Lucas Herrington (Australia )

Lucas Herrington is one of Australia’s youngest players in the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. At just 18 years and 279 days, the young defender earned his place after impressive performances and is already being seen as one of Australia’s rising football talents.

His inclusion also reflects Australia’s trust in young players ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

4. Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Pau Cubarsi has quickly become one of Spain’s brightest young talents. Despite being only 19, the defender has already impressed many with his confidence, passing ability and composure on the ball.

Cubarsi earned his place in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad after consistently strong performances and is now expected to play an important role for the team in the tournament. His calm style of play makes him one of the young stars to watch out for.

5. Rayan (Brazil)

Rayan is being seen as one of Brazil’s newest football sensations. The young winger earned his first senior call-up and quickly grabbed attention with his performances.

After enjoying a strong season at club level, Rayan carried his confidence into international football and even managed to score for Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly. His pace, attacking skills and confidence make him one of the young players to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many teenage players are featuring in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Around 19 teenage players, aged between 17 and 19, are set to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Mexico's Gilberto Mora is the youngest among them at 17.

Who is Gilberto Mora and what are his notable achievements?

Gilberto Mora is Mexico's youngest player in the tournament at 17. He made history by scoring in Mexico's top division at 15 and became one of their youngest debutants.

What are Pau Cubarsi's key strengths as a player?

Pau Cubarsi, a 19-year-old defender for Spain, is known for his confidence, passing ability, and composure on the ball. He is expected to play an important role in the tournament.

What makes Rayan a player to watch for Brazil in the World Cup?

Rayan is a young winger who quickly gained attention after his first senior call-up and a strong club season. He scored in a pre-World Cup friendly, showcasing his pace and attacking skills.

About the author Khushi Namdev

Khushi Namdev is interning with ABP Live English. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Journalism and Media Industries from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. Her areas of interest primarily include entertainment, lifestyle and sports, with a keen passion for storytelling that blends reality, culture, and human experiences into engaging narratives.
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Published at : 06 Jun 2026 04:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Young Players In FIFA WOrld CUp 2026
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