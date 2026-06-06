Five Young Players To Watch Out For In FIFA World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIFA World Cup 2026 features numerous promising young talents.

Nineteen teenage players, including 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, participate.

Five specific young players listed are expected to impress.

FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: While young footballers have increasingly been making a name for themselves on the biggest international stages, they have shown how discipline, skill and confidence at a young age can earn them a place in major tournaments.

Now that the FIFA World Cup 2026 is almost here, several young and exciting talents are all set to feature in the tournament and could become some of the biggest talking points this year.

Young Players To Watch Out For

There are around 19 teenage players aged between 17 and 19 featuring in this year’s FIFA World Cup, with Mexico’s Gilberto Mora, aged just 17, being the youngest among them.

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Here are five young players who are expected to grab attention in the tournament:

1. Gilberto Mora (Mexico)

Gilberto Mora has already become one of the most talked-about young footballers in Mexico. At an age when most teenagers are focused on studies, Mora was already making headlines in football.

The attacking midfielder created history after becoming one of the youngest players to score in Mexico’s top football division at just 15 years of age. His rise continued quickly as he soon received a senior team call-up and later became one of Mexico’s youngest debutants.

Mora has impressed many with his calmness on the ball and eye for goal. After shining in youth-level tournaments, the youngster will now look to make an impact on football’s biggest stage.

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2. Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Luka Vuskovic is one of Croatia’s most exciting young footballers and has already created buzz despite his young age. The defender is known for his strong presence at the back and ability to stay calm under pressure.

At just 19, Vuskovic has impressed many with his maturity and defensive skills, which earned him a place in Croatia’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. Fans will be excited to see how the youngster performs on football’s biggest stage.

3. Lucas Herrington (Australia )

Lucas Herrington is one of Australia’s youngest players in the FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. At just 18 years and 279 days, the young defender earned his place after impressive performances and is already being seen as one of Australia’s rising football talents.

His inclusion also reflects Australia’s trust in young players ahead of football’s biggest tournament.

4. Pau Cubarsi (Spain)

Pau Cubarsi has quickly become one of Spain’s brightest young talents. Despite being only 19, the defender has already impressed many with his confidence, passing ability and composure on the ball.

Cubarsi earned his place in Spain’s FIFA World Cup squad after consistently strong performances and is now expected to play an important role for the team in the tournament. His calm style of play makes him one of the young stars to watch out for.

5. Rayan (Brazil)

Rayan is being seen as one of Brazil’s newest football sensations. The young winger earned his first senior call-up and quickly grabbed attention with his performances.

After enjoying a strong season at club level, Rayan carried his confidence into international football and even managed to score for Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly. His pace, attacking skills and confidence make him one of the young players to watch out for in the FIFA World Cup 2026.