Gavi's Surprising Verdict! Defends Argentina's Paredes After FIFA World Cup Final Scuffle

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain midfielder Gavi opposed suspension for Argentina's Leandro Paredes.

Incident occurred after Gavi was shoved in post-match scuffle.

Gavi cited football's emotional intensity, urging no further action.

Gavi On Scuffle With Paredes: Spain midfielder Gavi has taken many by surprise after publicly stating that he does not want Argentina's Leandro Paredes to be suspended despite the fiery scenes that unfolded following the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Paredes became one of the central figures in the post-match chaos after rushing in to defend a teammate during an altercation involving Spain defender Eric Garcia.

The confrontation escalated moments later, with Gavi being shoved to the ground, prompting FIFA to open an investigation into the incident.

Gavi Calls For Leniency

Speaking to El Partidazo de COPE, Gavi insisted the incident should be viewed in the context of football's emotional intensity.

"No, honestly? I don't think he should be suspended. I understand it's not a good image for kids, but football also has that more physical, more aggressive side."

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He also suggested the matter should have been resolved during the game itself.

"The logical thing would have been to send him off during the match, and that's it. At the end of the day, it's football, and I think it should always stay that way."

FIFA has yet to announce whether disciplinary action will follow. With speculation growing that Paredes could face a suspension of at least three matches if found guilty of violent conduct, Gavi has urged authorities not to impose additional punishment.

Spain End Argentina's Reign

The controversy came at the end of a dramatic FIFA World Cup final that saw Spain dethrone the defending champions.

Argentina struggled to impose themselves for much of the contest, with their defensive unit repeatedly keeping Spain at bay while the attack failed to create any real opportunities.

After sustained pressure throughout the evening, Spain finally found the breakthrough in extra time.

Ferran Torres struck in the 106th minute to secure a 1-0 victory, ending Argentina's hopes of retaining the World Cup and handing La Roja their second world title.