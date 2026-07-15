FIFA Americanises Football With Super Bowl-Style Half-Time Show

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 2026 World Cup final will feature a 30-minute halftime.

Extended break accommodates a Super Bowl-style entertainment spectacle.

Madonna, Shakira, BTS confirmed for star-studded halftime show.

Player welfare concerns raised over extended match interval.

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature a 30-minute half-time break, doubling the standard interval to accommodate a live halftime show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The decision marks a significant departure from football's traditional format and reflects FIFA's push to incorporate a Super Bowl-style entertainment spectacle into its biggest event.

Broadcasters Prepare For Extended Break

The BBC, ITV and other international broadcasters are expected to adjust their coverage to account for the longer interval, which will combine the halftime show with the usual studio analysis.

Under the Laws of the Game, half-time is normally limited to 15 minutes. FIFA previously extended the interval during the Club World Cup, but the World Cup final will feature the longest scheduled break in the tournament's history.

The move is part of FIFA's wider effort to expand the entertainment element of its marquee event while creating additional opportunities for broadcasters and commercial partners.

Star-Studded Line-Up Set For Halftime Show

The halftime show will feature performances by Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin overseeing the production.

The final will also include a pre-match ceremony beginning around 90 minutes before kick-off, with Robbie Williams and Tom Cruise among the scheduled appearances.

Announcing the plans, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: "As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle."

Longer Break Raises Sporting Concerns

The International Football Association Board has previously maintained that half-time should remain at 15 minutes, citing player welfare and concerns over extended periods of inactivity.

A similar approach during the 2024 Copa America final drew criticism from coaches, who argued the lengthy interval disrupted players' rhythm before the second half.

With hydration breaks, VAR reviews and the extended halftime now part of the schedule, the 2026 World Cup final is expected to run significantly longer than a traditional football match.