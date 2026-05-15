FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans Get Major Relief As US Waives Costly Visa Bond Rule

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US waives visa bond for qualified FIFA World Cup ticket holders.

Requirement eased for fans enrolled in FIFA Pass system.

Move aims to boost international attendance at tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Football fans planning to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the United States of America have received a significant boost after the Donald Trump administration decided to suspend a controversial visa bond requirement for certain foreign visitors. The tournament, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is scheduled to begin on June 11. The latest move is expected to make travel easier for thousands of international fans hoping to watch matches live.

Previously, visitors from some countries considered high-risk for visa overstays could be required to pay bonds of up to $15,000 before entering the USA. The rule was introduced last year as part of broader immigration restrictions and security-focused measures.

FIFA Ticket Holders Receive Major Exemption

The US State Department confirmed on Wednesday that the bond requirement would now be waived for qualified football fans who have officially purchased FIFA World Cup tickets.

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar stated:

“The United States is excited to organize the biggest and best Fifa World Cup in history. We are waiving visa bonds for qualified fans who bought World Cup tickets and opted into the Fifa Pass system, which facilitates expedited visa appointments as of April 15.”

The exemption applies specifically to supporters who have confirmed match tickets and enrolled in the FIFA Pass programme designed to speed up visa appointment processing.

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Immigration Policies Had Drawn Criticism

Before this decision, only players, coaching staff and certain team officials had been exempted from the bond requirement due to special instructions prioritising World Cup-related visa applications.

Ordinary fans, however, were still expected to comply with the expensive security deposit system until the latest announcement.

The administration’s tougher immigration approach has faced criticism from opponents, many of whom argued that such restrictions contradicted the welcoming and global nature traditionally associated with the FIFA World Cup.

With the visa bond rule now temporarily relaxed for eligible fans, organisers will hope the decision encourages stronger international attendance at the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026.